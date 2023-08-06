Couple hospitalised after brick thrown from Glenrothes bridge hits taxi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Couple hospitalised after brick thrown from Glenrothes bridge hits taxi

Police have condemned the action as "entirely reckless" after the attack on the taxi in the early hours of Sunday.

By Neil Henderson
The B921 in Fife. Two people needed hospital treatment after brick thrown at taxi.
The brick was thrown from a flyover on the B921 in Fife. Image: Google Maps

Two people were taken to hospital after a brick was launched at their taxi from a bridge in Glenrothes.

Taxi drivers in the area say there is a growing problem with youths throwing rocks, bricks and sticks from bridges at their vehicles – warning someone could be seriously injured or killed.

At about 12.30am today, a taxi carrying two passengers was targeted as it made its way along Kinglassie Road towards Glenrothes.

The brick smashed through the car window and left two people injured. A photo on social media shows one man covered in blood, with a cut to his head.

The B921 Kinglassie Road links Glenrothes and Kinglassie. Image: DC Thomson.

The injured couple were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Kirkcaldy Hospital.

It is understood the driver of the taxi, operated by Kirkcaldy Cabs, was uninjured.

Police have condemned the “reckless behaviour” and are investigating.

It is the latest in a number of similar incidents where missiles have been thrown from bridges in the area.

In July motorists were lucky to escape injury after wheelie bins were launched from a bridge spanning the same road.

‘It’s a growing problem’

Local taxi firms say missiles thrown from bridges have been a growing problem in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for Glenrothes-based Raja Taxis told The Courier someone would soon be seriously injured or even killed unless those responsible were stopped.

He said: “It’s been a growing problem for a number of weeks now.

“We’ve had reports of bricks and rocks thrown from bridges at our cars.

“Only a couple of weeks ago one of our drivers reported having large blocks of wood hurled down at his car.

“There have also been obstacles left in the middle of the road trying to block vehicles.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or even killed.

“It’s absolute madness.”

The incident has been condemned as “entirely reckless” by police.

Brick thrown at taxi in Glenrothes ‘entirely reckless act’

Sergeant David Leslie, of Glenrothes Police Station, said: “We were made aware of a brick thrown at a taxi on the B921 between Glenrothes and Kinglassie shortly after 12.25am.

“Two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.

“This was an entirely reckless act which led to two people suffering injuries and could easily have led to more serious consequences.

“We are aware of similar incidents where items have been thrown at vehicles and inquiries are ongoing.

“We are also carrying out additional patrols in the area.”

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to call 101, quoting incident reference 0108  August 6.

More from Fife

Highland dance duo perform on stage at the Inverkeithing Highland Games.
Inverkeithing Highland Games: Best pictures as thousands descend on Ballast Bank
East of Scotland contingent preparing for World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Image: Scouts Scotland
World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Scouts praised for South Korea resilience
Scottish Water engineers van.
Burst main leaves 1,750 homes in Leslie without water supply
Jack Cooper.
Police probationer sexually assaulted woman in Scottish Police College lounge
Petrice Anghelache moved his lorry just a few yards into the Amazon site but workers smelled alcohol on his breath. Image: DC Thomson.
Single Stella and mouthwash Dunfermline Amazon drink-driver loses licence and job
Missing teenager Paul Grant.
Missing Cumbernauld teenager may have travelled to Fife
The roundabout near Tullis Russell in Glenrothes.
Two-vehicle crash near busy Glenrothes roundabout
Picture of people under umbrellas as Met Office issue yellow weather warning for Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perth.
Weather warning of heavy rain and flooding across Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
BMW remains imbedded in the former Gina's Chip Shop building in Cowdenbeath after the crash.
BMW crashes into former chip shop in Cowdenbeath
Cupar Big Weekend celebrations
Three days of fun planned as Cupar prepares to celebrate its own 'Big Weekend'

Conversation