Couple hospitalised after brick thrown from Glenrothes bridge hits taxi

Two people were taken to hospital after a brick was launched at their taxi from a bridge in Glenrothes.

Taxi drivers in the area say there is a growing problem with youths throwing rocks, bricks and sticks from bridges at their vehicles – warning someone could be seriously injured or killed.

At about 12.30am today, a taxi carrying two passengers was targeted as it made its way along Kinglassie Road towards Glenrothes.

The brick smashed through the car window and left two people injured. A photo on social media shows one man covered in blood, with a cut to his head.

The injured couple were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Kirkcaldy Hospital.

It is understood the driver of the taxi, operated by Kirkcaldy Cabs, was uninjured.

Police have condemned the “reckless behaviour” and are investigating.

It is the latest in a number of similar incidents where missiles have been thrown from bridges in the area.

In July motorists were lucky to escape injury after wheelie bins were launched from a bridge spanning the same road.

‘It’s a growing problem’

Local taxi firms say missiles thrown from bridges have been a growing problem in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for Glenrothes-based Raja Taxis told The Courier someone would soon be seriously injured or even killed unless those responsible were stopped.

He said: “It’s been a growing problem for a number of weeks now.

“We’ve had reports of bricks and rocks thrown from bridges at our cars.

“Only a couple of weeks ago one of our drivers reported having large blocks of wood hurled down at his car.

“There have also been obstacles left in the middle of the road trying to block vehicles.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or even killed.

“It’s absolute madness.”

The incident has been condemned as “entirely reckless” by police.

Brick thrown at taxi in Glenrothes ‘entirely reckless act’

Sergeant David Leslie, of Glenrothes Police Station, said: “We were made aware of a brick thrown at a taxi on the B921 between Glenrothes and Kinglassie shortly after 12.25am.

“Two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.

“This was an entirely reckless act which led to two people suffering injuries and could easily have led to more serious consequences.

“We are aware of similar incidents where items have been thrown at vehicles and inquiries are ongoing.

“We are also carrying out additional patrols in the area.”

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to call 101, quoting incident reference 0108 August 6.