Drivers escape injury as wheelie bins thrown from Fife flyover hit vehicles

Two drivers have escaped injury after wheelie bins thrown from a Fife flyover hit their vehicles.

The incidents happened on the same stretch of road between Glenrothes and Kinglassie in the early hours of two days this month.

Although the vehicles were damaged, those inside were not hurt.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

“The first incident happened on the B921 heading towards Kinglassie around 1am on Sunday July 16.

‘Acts like this can be fatal’

The second was at around 3.55am on Wednesday July 19 at the same location.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, of Glenrothes Police Station, said: “Acts such as this are not only reckless but could lead to serious or often fatal consequences.

“It is fortunate that no one has been injured in either of the incidents reported to us

“I would like to appeal to the local community who may have any information relating to those involved to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0432 of July 19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”