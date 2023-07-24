Drivers escape injury as wheelie bins thrown from Fife flyover hit vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Drivers escape injury as wheelie bins thrown from Fife flyover hit vehicles

The incidents happened on the same stretch of road between Glenrothes and Kinglassie.

By Lindsey Hamilton
the B921 in Fife
The wheelie bins were thrown from a flyover on the B921 in Fife. Image: Google Maps

Two drivers have escaped injury after wheelie bins thrown from a Fife flyover hit their vehicles.

The incidents happened on the same stretch of road between Glenrothes and Kinglassie in the early hours of two days this month.

Although the vehicles were damaged, those inside were not hurt.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

“The first incident happened on the B921 heading towards Kinglassie around 1am on Sunday July 16.

‘Acts like this can be fatal’

The second was at around 3.55am on Wednesday July 19 at the same location.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, of Glenrothes Police Station, said: “Acts such as this are not only reckless but could lead to serious or often fatal consequences.

“It is fortunate that no one has been injured in either of the incidents reported to us

“I would like to appeal to the local community who may have any information relating to those involved to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0432 of July 19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More from Fife

Fly tipping at Jawbanes Road
Asbestos dumped near Kirkcaldy as probe launched
Dr Akbar is happy justice has been served but was hoping for a longer prison term. Image: DC Thomson.
Doctor welcomes prison term for businessman's 'callous and despicable' Fife house sale con
An outside view of The Terrace, Elie, from the beach
Fife home overlooking stunning beach hits the market
John Amson: Former St Andrews lecturer and Anstruther sailing commodore dies
Post Thumbnail
'Lowest of the low' jewellery thief raided Glenrothes house with Staffy
The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy bridal shop to close due to 'massive building repairs'
Lochleven Road, Lochore
Man arrested following one-vehicle crash in Fife village
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations
How can long waiting lists be tackled in Fife and Tayside’s social housing sector?
Damaged defibrillator equipment, St Andrews
St Andrews football club angry after vandals destroy defibrillator
Photograph showing a group of young boys enjoying their day of berry picking in Longforgan in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
Holiday memories in and around Dundee - including Longforgan berry picking and Camperdown donkey…