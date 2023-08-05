James McPake ‘super proud’ of Dunfermline Athletic after Pars dig out win

James McPake praised the character of his Dunfermline Athletic side after they came from behind to take all three points to win versus Airdrie.

Craig Watson gave the Diamonds a first-half lead before goals from Ewan Otoo and Paul Allan – both scoring their first for the Pars – turned the game on its head.

A never-say-die attitude was apparent throughout McPake’s side last season too – and they added to their heroics by seeing out the final 13 minutes with 10 men.

Rhys Breen will now miss the trip to Championship favourites Dundee United next week.

A re-run of the same movie

“It’s a good three points against a very good team,” said McPake following the 2-1 victory at KDM Group East End Park.

“They’ll cause every team in this league problems.

“I felt like I’ve been in that movie before – just different stages of it.

“We say we expect that from them now because they consistently do it – but it’s some level of expectation to ask a group to do that week in, week out.

“And they’ve never once let me down yet.

“Those players have been magnificent. Those players, apart from Harry Sharp, were part of the squad that won the league last season as well.

“It’s easy to say we expect them to go out and work hard and do this and that – but they deliver.

“The best thing you can stand and say about your group is you’re proud of them. I’m super proud of them again.”

‘Character kicks in’

The first half ended 1-1 after a fairly even 45 minutes.

Dunfermline took control after the break, with Allan’s introduction for Andrew Tod providing the attack with more impetus – even besides his wonderful strike to win it.

“In the second half, until the red card I thought we were well on top and we were the team looking likely to win the game,” added McPake.

“I know that’s a bit obvious because were in front but the performance level was great, and the character kicks in.

“But I don’t think it was just character. The full performance was consistent with that group of players.

“I don’t know how many games I’ve been here now but they’ve never let me down.”