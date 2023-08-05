James McPake ‘super proud’ of Dunfermline Athletic after Pars dig out win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake ‘super proud’ of Dunfermline Athletic after Pars dig out win

Ewan Otoo and Paul Allan's goals gave Dunfermline a winning start in the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

James McPake praised the character of his Dunfermline Athletic side after they came from behind to take all three points to win versus Airdrie.

Craig Watson gave the Diamonds a first-half lead before goals from Ewan Otoo and Paul Allan – both scoring their first for the Pars – turned the game on its head.

A never-say-die attitude was apparent throughout McPake’s side last season too – and they added to their heroics by seeing out the final 13 minutes with 10 men.

Dunfermline celebrate after Paul Allan puts them ahead against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Rhys Breen will now miss the trip to Championship favourites Dundee United next week.

A re-run of the same movie

“It’s a good three points against a very good team,” said McPake following the 2-1 victory at KDM Group East End Park.

“They’ll cause every team in this league problems.

“I felt like I’ve been in that movie before – just different stages of it.

Craig Watson gave Airdrie the lead against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“We say we expect that from them now because they consistently do it – but it’s some level of expectation to ask a group to do that week in, week out.

“And they’ve never once let me down yet.

“Those players have been magnificent. Those players, apart from Harry Sharp, were part of the squad that won the league last season as well.

“It’s easy to say we expect them to go out and work hard and do this and that – but they deliver.

Captain Kyle Benedictus encourages the crowd after Paul Allan put Dunfermline ahead. Image: SNS.

“The best thing you can stand and say about your group is you’re proud of them. I’m super proud of them again.”

‘Character kicks in’

The first half ended 1-1 after a fairly even 45 minutes.

Dunfermline took control after the break, with Allan’s introduction for Andrew Tod providing the attack with more impetus – even besides his wonderful strike to win it.

“In the second half, until the red card I thought we were well on top and we were the team looking likely to win the game,” added McPake.

Dunfermlien Athletic’s Rhys Breen was ordered off. Image: SNS.

“I know that’s a bit obvious because were in front but the performance level was great, and the character kicks in.

“But I don’t think it was just character. The full performance was consistent with that group of players.

“I don’t know how many games I’ve been here now but they’ve never let me down.”

