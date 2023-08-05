Dunfermline 2-1 Airdrie: Curling Paul Allan strike gives Pars winning start in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline 2-1 Airdrie: Curling Paul Allan strike gives Pars winning start in Championship

Goals from Ewan Otoo and Paul Allan cancelled out Craig Watson's earlier goal for Airdrie.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline celebrate after Paul Allan puts them ahead against Airdrie. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline celebrate after Paul Allan puts them ahead against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Second-half substitute Paul Allan curled a delicious strike – his first for the Pars – to give Dunfermline a winning start on their return to the Championship.

Ewan Otoo equalised earlier, also getting his first goal for the club, cancelled out Craig Watson’s opener for Airdrie in a 2-1 win at KDM Group East End Park.

Ahead of the match, the Pars unfurled the League One flag.

Dunfermline raised the League One flag ahead of their clash with Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Though not always comfortable, the Pars put on a performance worthy of the occasion – showing the same character they did many times last season to take all three points.

How Dunfermline lined up

Harry Sharp came in for his debut, two days after signing on loan from Dundee.

It came after Deniz Mehmet joined Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler on the sidelines with a lengthy injury.

Ewan Otoo was preferred to Chris Hamilton in midfield and Andrew Tod kept his place on the right of a fluid front three. He would drop in to man-mark Diamonds player-manager Rhys McCabe when the Pars were out of possession

For Airdrie, also newly promoted to the Championship, there was no East End Park return for title-winner Nikolay Todorov after he picked up an injury in the Viaplay Cup.

There really wasn’t much between the sides last season: three 1-1 draws and an astonishing 4-3 win for McPake’s men after going 3-0 down.

The visitors came into this in fantastic form, topping their Viaplay Cup group with maximum points.

Competetive first half

Soon after kick-off the spells of heavy rain that have batter the country hit the city of Dunfermline and the wet pitch suited the styles of both sides.

Airdrie went close first when Adam Frizzell struck the post and Sharp had to be alert to save from Charlie Telfer through a pack of bodies.

Calum Gallagher fired over from the rebound and it was under similar circumstances that Aidrie took the lead.

Airdrie’s Craig Watson stabbed the rebound past Dunfermline’s Harry Sharp. Image: SNS.

Again it was Telfer, whose shot crashed off the bar on 22 minutes before Watson knocked in the seconds.

It took the Pars 10 minutes to get back level when Otoo rose well to head in an inviting cross from Josh Edwards.

Ewan Otoo’s header equalised for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Before that they had worked Airdrie’s emergency loan keeper Josh Clarke had denied Otoo well with his feet and kept out an awkward effort from Lewis McCann that clipped Edwards’ heels.

Second half

Either side of the break, Airdrie’s young keeper was caught out with loose balls a few times as McCabe’s side employed a risky pass-from-the-back strategy.

Dunfermline almost took advantage once or twice as they controlled the second half, going close through Tod from range.

He was then replaced by Allan, who put the Pars ahead on 65 minutes, arcing in a wonderful strike past Clarke after Edwards’ cross was knocked back into his path.

Captain Kyle Benedictus encourages the crowd after Paul Allan put Dunfermline ahead. Image: SNS.

Airdrie had their chances to equalise, with Gallagher going close among a slew of bodies. His effort was blocked just ahead of the line before the loose ball was stabbed wide.

Joe Chalmers also had to block Callum Fordyce’s header on the line.

Dunfermline finished the game with 10 men when Breen picked up a second yellow card and Hamilton replaced Wighton to shore up the Pars for the final 10 minutes or so.

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Sharp; Fisher, Benedictus, Breen (sent off 77); Comrie, Chalmers, Otoo, Edwards; Tod (Allan 55), Wighton (Hamilton 78), McCann.

Subs not used: Little, Fenton, Sutherland, Hoggan.

