EXCLUSIVE: Nikolay Todorov thought he would stay at Dunfermline but insists there are ‘no hard feelings’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis McCann hanging off his back in front of a roaring Section North West, saluting the hundreds of travelling fans on a cold Tuesday night in Peterhead and leading the group celebration after completing an incredible comeback at Airdrie.

Those are three of the images that will endure in the minds of Dunfermline supporters when they reflect on the contributions of Nikolay Todorov.

The Bulgarian’s 11 goals were key to the Pars’ dominance on their way to the League One title.

James McPake spoke soon after taking the job about inheriting four No 9s and Todorov started the season on the bench as the Pars boss began the campaign with the others in a front three.

Supersub

Todorov made 38 appearances across the season – 14 of those were starts, 11 of those in League One.

Eight of his goals came in the league and each one was worth at least a point.

Last week Todorov was one of three players released from Dunfermline as they prepare for next season in the Championship.

“It’s always sad to leave somewhere where you have created such a strong connection with the people that you work with and with the fans,” he tells Courier Sport.

Todorov doesn’t want to go into the reasons behind his exit but left the club on amicable terms and is unsure what his future holds.

“I was fully focused to finish the job at Dunfermline so I didn’t look elsewhere until we got promoted and my impression was that I was going to stay,” he adds.

No hard feelings

“But it’s football and there are no hard feelings. I love the club and I wish them all the best and be back to where it belongs.”

Given the importance of his goals, it’s no surprise he has trouble choosing between them when asked for his season highlights.

“My highlights are all the goals I have scored as they were either getting us a point or match-winners and you can’t beat that feeling,” he replies.

“And, of course, lifting the trophy and the celebrations with our fans at East End and in town!

Todorov signed at East End Park in 2021, becoming then-manager Peter Grant’s first signing.

After a promising start, scoring five in his first nine matches, the team struggled and a change of manager failed to arrest their slide into League One via the playoffs.

“Lots of things were wrong the season we were relegated,” adds Todorov.

Dunfermline relegation left Todorov ‘devastated’

“I was absolutely devastated with what happened because when I joined I said I’m joining the club to help it get promoted to the Premiership – and me and my teammates failed.

“So the ones that stayed we had to have a hard look at ourselves and put in the work to make it right this time.”

That they did, breaking records on their way to the League One title – with Todorov one of those to redeem himself from the previous season.

He hopes that is remembered by the Pars support if he comes up against them in the near future.

“Of course I would’ve liked to play more but if you told me at the start of the season I will score double figures and win the league, I would’ve taken it,” says Todorov.

“The fans have been absolutely amazing towards me and my family since I joined the club, I can’t thank them enough.

“Hopefully they don’t boo me next time we see each other!”