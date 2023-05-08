Dunfermline confirm release of trio, including 11-goal Nikolay Todorov, as Pars prepare for Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have released three players from their League One title-winning squad.

Target man Nikolay Todorov, forward Kevin O’Hara and the versatile Kyle Macdonald have all left the club upon the expiration of their contracts.

All three played crucial roles in the recently concluded season as the Pars secured promotion back to the Championship.

Macdonald, who signed from Airdrie in 2021, made a number of telling contributions, including finishing off the Pars’ best team goal of the season at Arbroath.

Macdonald’s goal versus Arbroath:

O’Hara missed part of the campaign through injury after starting as a regular in James McPake’s 4-3-3 at the start of the season.

The 24-year-old was closing in on 100 appearances for Dunfermline after joining from Alloa in 2020.

Todorov signed in the summer of 2021, scoring a total of 17 goals for the club after joining from Inverness.

The Bulgarian scored 11 times over the most recent campaign and gained a reputation as a super sub.

Contract discussions remain ongoing at East End Park with goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet and defender Aaron Comrie.