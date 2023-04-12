Goal hero Nikolay Todorov wants to ‘continue making history’ with Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nikolay Todorov wasn’t aware that James McPake was preparing to replace his target man as he stroked in the opening goal at Peterhead.

His replacement, Craig Wighton, went on to add a second, rounding off a fairly comfortable victory.

Dunfermline left the north east with a 2-0 win and could have added to their advantage through any number of second-half chances

For Todorov, it was his 11th goal of the season. Eight of these have come in the league from 11 starts and 18 appearances from the bench.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-0 win over Peterhead Full highlights later 🏁 pic.twitter.com/OEdEV17s3m — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 11, 2023

However, the Bulgarian is more focused on extending the club’s unbeaten record than any individual praise – or placing any focus on being just one victory away from the League One title.

Pars record run key for Nikolay Todorov

The Pars recently broke the record for the number of clean sheets in a single season, in all competitions, and are now 20 league matches unbeaten, another new record.

“We want to continue that,” said Todorov.

“We’re not looking at it that way, we want to continue making history with this club and this team because the boys and the staff and everyone involved have been brilliant.

“We not looking at it as ‘we need three more points’, we want to finish the season on a high.

“We’ve got four more games left and we want to take maximum points out of it. We need to focus game by game.

“We don’t get ahead of ourselves, we’ve been like that the whole season.

“Hopefully we can give the fans another win and see where that takes us.”

‘Incredible’ support

The Dunfermline fans travelled up in their numbers for a potential title party but Falkirk’s win at Montrose delayed the inevitable, despite a “professional performance” from the Pars.

It was brutal conditions for the players – and for the hundreds who made the arduous journey, some of whom stood around parts of the ground with no shelter.

“Incredible,” added Todorov. “I’ve played here a few times with different teams and I’ve never seen so many people coming up.

“It’s a long journey we’ve done ourselves today. The day was nice, but the weather at the game wasn’t nice. So, fair play.

🫡I wrote this back in February about Todorov, who scored his 11th of the season last night. Despite a lack of game time for spells, he's continued to produce. He's scored 8 league goals now from 11 starts and 18 sub appearances. https://t.co/N6GmAufQFG — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) April 12, 2023

“The whole season the fans have been brilliant. With me personally and backing up the team.

“It’s incredible to see them turn up for this game. Hopefully they turn up in numbers for Saturday’s game.”