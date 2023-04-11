4 Peterhead v Dunfermline talking points as Pars’ title party delayed despite win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Pars eventually recorded a comfortable win over Peterhead after a frustrating first half.

Nikolay Todorov scored 12 minutes after the break and was instantly replaced by Craig Wighton, who went on to score the second.

Dunfermline remain 11 points clear of Falkirk at the top of League One and with the Bairns winning at Montrose, it means the Pars will have to wait until the weekend at the earliest to wrap up the title.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from Dunfermline’s win.

Frustrating start

James McPake made one change to his starting XI, bringing in Todorov for Wighton and lining the Pars up in a 3-4-3.

His side took a while to settle into the game and had to deal with a series of high balls aimed into their box by the home side.

Peterhead’s Jordon Brown got a good connection to a corner but his effort was cleared off the line by Joe Chalmers.

Ryan Strachan then had a free-kick on target, this time comfortably saved by Deniz Mehmet.

The chances eventually started to come for the league leaders, with Matty Todd fitting a dangerous low ball across the goal that was missed by everyone.

Josh Edwards unleashed

The Pars then had their spell and most of it came down the left through Josh Edwards, who time and again drove into the space ahead of him.

Lewis McCann got on the end of his cutback midway through the half but it was straight at Stuart McKenzie.

Another of Edwards’ balls into the box appeared to strike the arm of Ryan Strachan, but referee Dan McFarlane only awarded a corner.

As the break approached, Strachan appeared to handle the ball again – this time with his arm above his head as he attempted to block another McCann effort.

Much better second half

The Pars were improved after the restart and were ahead on 57 minutes when Todorov collected a Chalmers through ball and finished after an awkward bobble.

It was the big striker’s last touch as a double substitution, prepared before the goal, saw him and Chris Hamilton replaced by Wighton and Chris Mochrie.

Captain Kyle Benedictus then went close with a back-post header, cleared in a goalmouth scramble and Edwards went close from range before Wighton made it 2-0.

McCann took advantage of a mistake by Jack Wilkie and picked out Wighton for his 15th goal of the season.

Edwards then went close again as the Pars kept up the pressure.

Title party delayed

With Falkirk winning comfortably at Montrose before the Pars even got going, it meant that those who made the long journey up to the north east will have to wait at least a few more days before they celebrate the League One title.

An in-form Queen of the South are up next at KDM Group East End Park while Falkirk host Airdrie.

The difference is that this weekend Dunfermline have it in their own hands: win versus Marvin Bartley’s side and the league is theirs.