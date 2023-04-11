3 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues move clear at the top of the Championship after Raith victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues move clear at the top of the Championship after Raith victory

Strike partners Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak on target as Dee see off Rovers at a drenched Dens Park.

By George Cran
Dundee celebrate Zach Robinson's opening goal against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee celebrate Zach Robinson's opening goal against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

A Zach Robinson-inspired Dundee move three points clear in the Championship title race after a 3-1 victory over Raith Rovers.

Miserable weather buffeted the players throughout but there was nothing miserable about the home fans leaving at full-time.

They’d seen their team confidently dispatch Ian Murray’s Rovers with both Robinson and Alex Jakubiak among the goals as their strike partnership continues to blossom.

It took the home side just 40 seconds to signal their intent with good play down the left eventually seeing Luke McCowan on the end of a deep cross, only for his volley to be well-blocked.

Rovers were doing their best to antagonise the home crowd but they weren’t able to test Adam Legzdins in the Dundee goal.

And the hosts took a deserved lead on 29 minutes as the returning Robinson exchanged passes with strike partner Jakubiak before slotting past Robbie Thomson.

Robinson makes it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Robinson should have had a second moments before the break but blazed over from eight yards out.

But he made no mistake on 53 minutes, turning home a wonderful cross in from Luke McCowan.

And his partner up top got in on the act with 15 minutes remaining as he smashed home from Lyall Cameron’s cutback.

Rovers, though, weren’t completely out of it as they grabbed a goal back just two minutes later, William Akio knocking in Ryan Nolan’s header from close range.

But Dundee were unworried as they saw out an important victory in their quest for promotion back to the top flight.

Zach’s back

Robinson’s availability gave Gary Bowyer the chance to name the same team for two home matches in a row.

With that last home game being the 7-0 demolition of Hamilton Accies, hopes were high of a similar show of attacking strength.

Robinson’s return meant Paul McMullan dropped to the bench after starting the weekend draw at Arbroath.

Robinson made it 2-0 early in the second half. Image: SNS.

And just about the same time Robinson departed against Accies due to a clash of heads, he got himself on the scoresheet.

It was his first strike since the end of February and was well-timed as the partnership between him and Jakubiak proved deadly once more.

Robinson took the ball in with back to goal, nipped it back to Jakubiak who then played it in behind the defence for the on-loan Wimbledon man to finish confidently.

Both Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson were on the scoresheet. Image: SNS.

And shortly after the break he was the one man in the area on the move as McCowan sent in a wonderful cross from the right. Robinson got his boot to it and found the corner, moving level with Lyall Cameron at the top of the scoring charts.

It was a fine display with Raith Rovers unable to handle the big striker.

Multi-threat

Just at the key time of the season, the Dark Blues are showing threats from all over the park.

Robinson has obviously been that most of the season, being top scorer.

But last week against Hamilton it was Lyall Cameron, the first half of the season saw Paul McMullan in fine form. He’s quite the sub to throw on against tiring legs.

Jakubiak makes no mistake. Image: SNS.

Luke Hannant, too, is building a real understanding with Jordan Marshall down the left flank while Luke McCowan is bringing goals and assists to the table.

And Jakubiak is now on three goals in his last four games – his best spell of form in dark blue.

Just looking at the Raith Rovers bench tonight with only five spaces missing, Dundee’s strength in depth is beginning to show.

Tip top

Three points clear with a far better goal difference than chasing Queen’s Park and only four games to go, the Dark Blues have got themselves into a strong position.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in the dugout as his team saw off Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

It’s a different sort of pressure they face now being the team on top – for the first time all season Dundee have been top of the Championship for more than a single game.

But there is a confidence about this team now that doesn’t suggest nerves will be an issue.

Fans in the stands have been waiting all season for their team to click into gear, the players have been waiting for it, too.

What a time to do it.

