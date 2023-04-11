St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game

McDiarmid Park fringe players are set to get a starting chance this weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

There will be changes to the St Johnstone team at Livingston this Saturday, Callum Davidson has pledged.

With Premiership safety now the Perth club’s sole goal and focus for the last seven games of the season, the McDiarmid Park boss is ready to call on players who haven’t been regular starters of late.

And Davidson is confident the fringe men will make an impact.

“We are looking at a few changes this weekend because there are players who deserve their chance,” he said.

“A few of them have been on the sides watching in but have made an impact when coming on.

“So they will get their opportunity now.”

Davidson made no attempt to hide from the reality of their increasingly worrying Premiership predicament.

“Unfortunately that’s where we are but I still believe we will get those two or three wins we need between now and the end of the season,” he said.

“It becomes tough when you play under pressure but we did it last season so know how to cope with it.

“We have to accept we’ve not made the top six, which is a blow, but the sooner we get safe then the better it is for everyone.

“That maybe sounds negative – and it’s not what we wanted because there was a place in the top six there for us.

“But we haven’t done well enough in the last few games and it’s cost us that opportunity.

“Everyone is ready to fight to get the results we need and hopefully end the season on a positive note with a few wins.

“We’re all looking forward to Saturday’s game now.”

Sympathy for Robbie Neilson

Meanwhile, Davidson expressed his sympathy for recently sacked Hearts boss, Robbie Neilson.

“Managers losing their job is the nature of it now,” he said.

“It is the time of the season when people panic and looking for that bounce, they sack the manager.

“We all know the job we are in.

“Expectations are different at every club and they felt as a board he didn’t meet them.

“Personally I thought he did a pretty good job. He has a good squad but it is a blip in form. But that’s football.

“You take it on the chin and get on with it.

“I have sympathy for every manager who loses his job and I have more sympathy for managers now than I ever did!

“You never want to see someone lose their job.

“If you go into this job you will always get sacked at one point and you have to be very lucky if you don’t.”

