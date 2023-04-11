James McPake hails ‘professional performance’ in tough conditions that puts Dunfermline on verge of title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake was pleased with how his side overcame a difficult first half to win 2-0 at Peterhead.

The home side won the coin toss and decided to switch sides, leaving Dunfermline to shoot into the wind.

Peterhead created some early chances but the Pars stood firm and second-half goals from Nikolay Todorov and substitute Craig Wighton sealed the win.

It could have been a few more as Dunfermline continued to pile on the pressure against League One’s bottom side.

Tough conditions

“It was very professional in tough conditions,” said the Pars manager.

“I wouldn’t say they played the conditions better in the first half, they just had the conditions [on their side].

“We showed when we had the conditions, it was different.

“It’s really tough to play in but it’s the same for both teams.

“You’ve got to manage it. Both teams had a lot to play for tonight.

“It was tough game in terms of that – just the energy surrounding the game, everything surrounding the game – for us and for them.

“It was never going to be pretty when we turned up here and we saw the weather.

“It was just ‘do what you can do to win the game’ and we did that.

“All the talk, all the hype around this game was all pointless unless we won.

“We wanted to get back to winning ways and we wanted to add to that unbeaten run – and we’ve done both.”

Great attitude

Todorov opened the scoring 12 minutes after the break after collecting a Joe Chalmers through ball.

McPake was preparing to replace the target man when he finished low beyond keeper Stuart McKenzie.

It was the Bulgarian’s 11th goal of the season, despite not being a regular starter.

“One thing about the big man is he trains fantastically,” added McPake.

“His attitude never changes, that’s all you can ever ask.

“It’s not easy when you are that player. They all think they should be playing, which we want.

“But he never lets me down, he never lets the football club down and he never lets his teammates down.

“The big man produced again, so I’m delighted for him.”

Wighton bags another

McPake was also pleased to see the man replace him add to his tally.

Wighton now has 15 for the campaign and that’s with missing a decent chunk of the season due to injury.

“It took us a while to get the knee right at the start of the season,” said the Pars boss.

“But we knew when we got that right we’ve got a really good striker in there. He’s proven to be that.

“He was probably disappointed not to start the game, but we’ve got a fantastic squad.”