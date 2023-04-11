Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: Our keeper Derek Gaston didn’t have a save to make in Inverness but we lost 2-0

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: Our keeper Derek Gaston didn’t have a save to make in Inverness but we lost 2-0

Arbroath are halted in the Highlands by ten-man Inverness but remain in the driving seat to stay up.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell saw Arbroath’s seven-game unbeaten run come to an end in the Highlands – without feeling Inverness laid a glove on his side.

Second half strikes from Nathan Shaw and Scott Allardice helped Caley to a comfortable win before Jay Henderson was sent off for the hosts.

But Campbell is frustrated at how his side lost a game that they looked comfortable in for long spells in.

“I can’t slaughter the players because they’ve given me their all in the last few months,” said boss Campbell.

“But I’ve just said to our keeper Derek Gaston that he didn’t have a save to make all night and, somehow, we’ve lost 2-0.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell believes the defeat was harsh on Derek Gaston. Image: SNS

“That’s very frustrating.

“At half-time I said to the players that game was in our hands. There was only one team in it for 60 minutes – Arbroath.

“Then from our attack they take three touches and score. We then lose a penalty and are two down.

“We go to Raith on Saturday for the first of four massive games. Let’s go again.”

Dick Campbell leaps to defence of red-carded Inverness ace Jay Henderson

Dick Campbell believes Jay Henderson’s red card was harsh. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Lichties boss Dick Campbell believes Inverness ace Jay Henderson was unfortunate to be sent off.

Henderson was shown a straight red after flattening Michael McKenna, moments after winning the penalty.

But Campbell added: “I didn’t think it was a red card.

“That lad Henderson’s not got a red card in him.

“You’d put him on top of your birthday cake, wouldn’t you? You wouldn’t put him in to make a tackle.

“I’m not wanting boys sent off and don’t think he deserved that one.”

