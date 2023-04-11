Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: Our keeper Derek Gaston didn’t have a save to make in Inverness but we lost 2-0

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell saw Arbroath’s seven-game unbeaten run come to an end in the Highlands – without feeling Inverness laid a glove on his side.

Second half strikes from Nathan Shaw and Scott Allardice helped Caley to a comfortable win before Jay Henderson was sent off for the hosts.

But Campbell is frustrated at how his side lost a game that they looked comfortable in for long spells in.

“I can’t slaughter the players because they’ve given me their all in the last few months,” said boss Campbell.

“But I’ve just said to our keeper Derek Gaston that he didn’t have a save to make all night and, somehow, we’ve lost 2-0.

“That’s very frustrating.

“At half-time I said to the players that game was in our hands. There was only one team in it for 60 minutes – Arbroath.

“Then from our attack they take three touches and score. We then lose a penalty and are two down.

“We go to Raith on Saturday for the first of four massive games. Let’s go again.”

Dick Campbell leaps to defence of red-carded Inverness ace Jay Henderson

Meanwhile, Lichties boss Dick Campbell believes Inverness ace Jay Henderson was unfortunate to be sent off.

Henderson was shown a straight red after flattening Michael McKenna, moments after winning the penalty.

But Campbell added: “I didn’t think it was a red card.

“That lad Henderson’s not got a red card in him.

“You’d put him on top of your birthday cake, wouldn’t you? You wouldn’t put him in to make a tackle.

“I’m not wanting boys sent off and don’t think he deserved that one.”