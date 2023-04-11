Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘wonderful’ goals in woeful weather against Raith Rovers as he reveals worry over ‘unsung hero’ injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘wonderful’ goals in woeful weather against Raith Rovers as he reveals worry over ‘unsung hero’ injury

The Dark Blues moved three points clear at the top of the Championship after defeating Rovers 3-1.

By George Cran
Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd after his side beat Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd after his side beat Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s deadly finishing delighted manager Gary Bowyer after they moved clear at the top of the Championship with victory over Raith Rovers.

The wind and rain hit Dens Park with a vengeance but there was no denying the Dark Blues as they edged three points in front of title rivals Queen’s Park.

Zach Robinson’s brace either side of half-time was added to by Alex Jakubiak with 15 minutes remaining before Rovers grabbed a consolation through William Akio.

“It was really tricky conditions, the wind was swirling and the rain coming down so it was tough for both teams,” Bowyer said.

“I feel for Ian Murray, his team have been decimated by injuries so it was up to us to really take advantage.

Zach Robinson celebrates making it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Image SNS.

“We started a bit slowly but we scored a really good goal. The two of them linked up, lovely ball from Jak and a wonderful finish from Zach.

“We spoke at half-time about pushing on and using the wind.

“The second goal came from a wonderful ball from Luke McCowan and a great finish from Zach.

“Then I thought we had opportunities we failed to capitalise on but then it was another really good third goal.”

‘Unsung hero’

Bowyer’s disappointment, though, came in stoppage time as Jordan McGhee was forced off through injury.

He was replaced by Barry Maguire in the centre of midfield and the Dundee boss is hopeful it’s not an injury that will keep McGhee out for Saturday’s clash with Greenock Morton.

“There was a blow with Jordan McGhee getting injured,” Bowyer added.

Jordan McGhee gets treatment late on against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“There was a foul in the build-up, the linesman half put his flag up and then put it down then from the resulting challenge McGhee has hurt his knee.

“We’ll see how that is because he’s been an unsung hero. He gets on with his job, doesn’t moan, puts his head in where it hurts and he’s a real team player.

“Fingers crossed he might be OK for the weekend but it was disappointing because that was preventable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee celebrate Zach Robinson's opening goal against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues move clear at the top of the…
Noel Hunt on the pitch during his Dundee United days.
Former Dundee United star Noel Hunt appointed Reading manager as ex-Dundee boss Alex Rae…
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as…
Masters champion Jon Rahm (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Images: Shutterstock.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer aims to draw inspiration from Jon Rahm's Masters success during…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win
Pierre Reedy was a second-half sub for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy
Luke McCowan of Dundee takes on Steven Hetherington of Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
3
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
2
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Raith manager Ian Murray dejected as his side are beaten at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises depleted side despite Dundee defeat as he reveals…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: Our keeper Derek Gaston didn't have a save to make…
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake hails 'professional performance' in tough conditions that puts Dunfermline on verge of…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game
Nikolay Todorov opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
4 Peterhead v Dunfermline talking points as Pars' title party delayed despite win
Arbroath suffered defeat at Inverness. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as 7-game unbeaten run is ended by…
The decontamination unit which serves NHS Fife and Tayside is based at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Surgeries delayed in Fife and Tayside after sterilising hub damage
Emergency services on the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Fife road closed after crash involving three cars near Markinch
Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed
Emergency Services on Wellesley Road, Buckhaven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Buckhaven

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]