Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘wonderful’ goals in woeful weather against Raith Rovers as he reveals worry over ‘unsung hero’ injury

Dundee’s deadly finishing delighted manager Gary Bowyer after they moved clear at the top of the Championship with victory over Raith Rovers.

The wind and rain hit Dens Park with a vengeance but there was no denying the Dark Blues as they edged three points in front of title rivals Queen’s Park.

Zach Robinson’s brace either side of half-time was added to by Alex Jakubiak with 15 minutes remaining before Rovers grabbed a consolation through William Akio.

“It was really tricky conditions, the wind was swirling and the rain coming down so it was tough for both teams,” Bowyer said.

“I feel for Ian Murray, his team have been decimated by injuries so it was up to us to really take advantage.

“We started a bit slowly but we scored a really good goal. The two of them linked up, lovely ball from Jak and a wonderful finish from Zach.

“We spoke at half-time about pushing on and using the wind.

“The second goal came from a wonderful ball from Luke McCowan and a great finish from Zach.

“Then I thought we had opportunities we failed to capitalise on but then it was another really good third goal.”

‘Unsung hero’

Bowyer’s disappointment, though, came in stoppage time as Jordan McGhee was forced off through injury.

He was replaced by Barry Maguire in the centre of midfield and the Dundee boss is hopeful it’s not an injury that will keep McGhee out for Saturday’s clash with Greenock Morton.

“There was a blow with Jordan McGhee getting injured,” Bowyer added.

“There was a foul in the build-up, the linesman half put his flag up and then put it down then from the resulting challenge McGhee has hurt his knee.

“We’ll see how that is because he’s been an unsung hero. He gets on with his job, doesn’t moan, puts his head in where it hurts and he’s a real team player.

“Fingers crossed he might be OK for the weekend but it was disappointing because that was preventable.”