Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises depleted side despite Dundee defeat as he reveals late call-offs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray praised his depleted Raith Rovers squad despite their 3-1 loss at Championship leaders Dundee.

The defeat at Dens Park was their third in a row as their chances of a play-off berth fade.

Goals either side of half-time from Zach Robinson took the game away from Rovers before Alex Jakubiak made it 3-0.

William Akio did get one back late on but it was too little, too late for Murray’s men.

Rovers were missing a number of first-team players, too, with experienced goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and midfielder Brad Spencer late call-offs.

“I’m full of admiration for the way they went about their business,” the Rovers boss said.

“I think lesser players could have gone up to Inverness or here and got a real hiding but that’s not happened.

“We only had two subs tonight – Brad Spencer pulls out in the warm-up, Jamie MacDonald in the afternoon.

“So it has been a really tough couple of weeks for us.

“Even the knock-on effect of training, with 12 bodies there’s not a lot you can do and you are petrified of getting another injury.

“We took Scott McGill off because he was on a yellow card – the last thing we can afford right now is a suspension.”

Defend better

The first of Raith’s four remaining Championship clashes comes on Saturday at home to relegation-threatened Arbroath.

And Murray says his side must improve at the back if they are to pick up a morale-boosting victory.

“It was a very hard game tonight, conditions were tough and the pitch was hard,” Murray added.

“First half our defensive shape was good, we tried to create a few openings but couldn’t quite get there.

“Then we concede. It was never a throw in for Dundee in the first place, I’m not sure how the officials have got that one.

“But after that we must defend better.”