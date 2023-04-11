Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as 7-game unbeaten run is ended by 10-man Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s impressive seven-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of ten-man Inverness.

Second half strikes from Nathan Shaw and a Scott Allardice penalty won it for Caley, who had Jay Henderson sent-off late on for a horror challenge on Michael McKenna.

With Hamilton also losing, Arbroath still hold the aces in the relegation battle with three and five point advantages over Accies and Cove.

Inverness v Arbroath: Key moments

Arbroath keep to the same starting XI and bench who drew with Dundee on Saturday. It's another huge game and we hope you will get right behind the team! C'mon the Lichties!

Derek Gaston had been racking up the clean sheets but he was under the cosh early on.

Firstly, he made a brave punch to clear a first minute Zak Delaney cross away from Billy Mckay’s reach.

He then watched on relief as a Sean Welsh free-kick fizzed wide.

And Gaston earned his corn in 12 mintutes as he swiped the ball from Mckay’s feet after the Caley number 9 was about to swipe home.

At the other end, Lewis Banks made a mazy run into the box and latched onto Scott Stewart’s pass to fire low at Mark Ridgers.

Arbroath settled into the game but they suffered a scare on 30 minutes as Gaston and team-mate Ricky Little collided in the box.

Play was halted for two minutes with the duo flat out on the deck. Fortunately for Arbroath, they both recovered to play on.

As the first half wore on, Arbroath looked increasingly comfortable and Tam O’Brien flashed a header wide just before the break.

But their defence was breached in 53 minutes as Jay Henderson’s clever low cross was stroked home by Harper.

Arbroath then threw on a triple sub with wingers Bobby Linn and Yasin Ben-El-Mhanni on and Toyosi Olusanya partnering Dale Hilson in attack.

However, it was Caley who doubled their lead with Scott Allardice slotting home a penalty after Steven Hetherington’s foul on Henderson.

Henderson was shown a straight red moments later as he flattened Michael McKenna.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 7, Hetherington 6, Little 7, O’Brien 7, Gold 6 (Olusanya 65, 5), Balde 6 (Tait 46, 6) McKenna 7, Hilson 6 (Komolafe 82, 3), Dow 6 (Linn 65, 5), Stewart (El-Mhanni 65, 5). Subs: Gill, Jacobs, Allan, Adarkwa.

Arbroath star man

Lewis Banks has got better with every game he’s played for Arbroath and he strolled through this game.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell named the same side that held Championship leaders to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Prior to the Caley clash, Arbroath had:

Gone seven games unbeaten

Kept five clean sheets in six games

Not lost on the road since November 19th

However, this was a missed opportunity for them to put real daylight between themselves and bottom club Cove Rangers.

Campbell rightly hooked Joao Balde at the break as he was walking a red-card tightrope.

He wasn’t afraid to switch it up to try and get a leveller either with that triple attacking sub on 65 minutes. Ultimately, though, they fell short.

Man in the middle

Gavin Duncan kept a strict eye on proceedings and wasn’t afraid to pull his book out when required.