Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as 7-game unbeaten run is ended by 10-man Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as 7-game unbeaten run is ended by 10-man Inverness

Arbroath remain in pole position for Championship survival but miss the chance to extend gap on Hamilton and Cove Rangers as Jay Henderson sees red for Inverness.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath suffered defeat at Inverness. Image: SNS
Arbroath suffered defeat at Inverness. Image: SNS

Arbroath’s impressive seven-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of ten-man Inverness.

Second half strikes from Nathan Shaw and a Scott Allardice penalty won it for Caley, who had Jay Henderson sent-off late on for a horror challenge on Michael McKenna.

With Hamilton also losing, Arbroath still hold the aces in the relegation battle with three and five point advantages over Accies and Cove.

Inverness v Arbroath: Key moments

Derek Gaston had been racking up the clean sheets but he was under the cosh early on.

Firstly, he made a brave punch to clear a first minute Zak Delaney cross away from Billy Mckay’s reach.

He then watched on relief as a Sean Welsh free-kick fizzed wide.

And Gaston earned his corn in 12 mintutes as he swiped the ball from Mckay’s feet after the Caley number 9 was about to swipe home.

At the other end, Lewis Banks made a mazy run into the box and latched onto Scott Stewart’s pass to fire low at Mark Ridgers.

Derek Gaston was kept busy for Arbroath early on. Image: SNS

Arbroath settled into the game but they suffered a scare on 30 minutes as Gaston and team-mate Ricky Little collided in the box.

Play was halted for two minutes with the duo flat out on the deck. Fortunately for Arbroath, they both recovered to play on.

As the first half wore on, Arbroath looked increasingly comfortable and Tam O’Brien flashed a header wide just before the break.

But their defence was breached in 53 minutes as Jay Henderson’s clever low cross was stroked home by Harper.

Nathan Shaw celebrates his opener with Austin Samuels. Image; SNS

Arbroath then threw on a triple sub with wingers Bobby Linn and Yasin Ben-El-Mhanni on and Toyosi Olusanya partnering Dale Hilson in attack.

However, it was Caley who doubled their lead with Scott Allardice slotting home a penalty after Steven Hetherington’s foul on Henderson.

Henderson was shown a straight red moments later as he flattened Michael McKenna.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 7, Hetherington 6, Little 7, O’Brien 7, Gold 6 (Olusanya 65, 5), Balde 6 (Tait 46, 6) McKenna 7, Hilson 6 (Komolafe 82, 3), Dow 6 (Linn 65, 5), Stewart (El-Mhanni 65, 5). Subs: Gill, Jacobs, Allan, Adarkwa.

Arbroath star man

Lewis Banks has got better with every game he’s played for Arbroath and he strolled through this game.

Manager under the microscope

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell took charge of his side’s clash at Inverness. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell named the same side that held Championship leaders to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Prior to the Caley clash, Arbroath had:

  • Gone seven games unbeaten
  • Kept five clean sheets in six games
  • Not lost on the road since November 19th

However, this was a missed opportunity for them to put real daylight between themselves and bottom club Cove Rangers.

Campbell rightly hooked Joao Balde at the break as he was walking a red-card tightrope.

He wasn’t afraid to switch it up to try and get a leveller either with that triple attacking sub on 65 minutes. Ultimately, though, they fell short.

Man in the middle

Gavin Duncan kept a strict eye on proceedings and wasn’t afraid to pull his book out when required.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Raith manager Ian Murray dejected as his side are beaten at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises depleted side despite Dundee defeat as he reveals…
Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd after his side beat Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'wonderful' goals in woeful weather against Raith Rovers as…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: Our keeper Derek Gaston didn't have a save to make…
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake hails 'professional performance' in tough conditions that puts Dunfermline on verge of…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pledges changes for Livingston game
Dundee celebrate Zach Robinson's opening goal against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues move clear at the top of the…
Nikolay Todorov opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
4 Peterhead v Dunfermline talking points as Pars' title party delayed despite win
Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed
Kevin Mackie wants fans from all four Angus clubs to unite to back Brechin City. Image: SNS
Angus United: Brechin City offer rival fans cut-price incentive to back their Highland League…
Aziz Behich was superb against the capital club. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Aziz Behich didn't watch Dundee United's nerve-shredding penalty against Hibs as Aussie…

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

The decontamination unit which serves NHS Fife and Tayside is based at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Surgeries delayed in Fife and Tayside after sterilising hub damage
Emergency services on the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Fife road closed after crash involving three cars near Markinch
Emergency Services on Wellesley Road, Buckhaven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Buckhaven
The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]