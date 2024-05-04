VIDEO: Watch as Dundee United fans unveil tifo ahead of title party at packed Tannadice

Dundee United fans have been able to relax for the last couple of weeks, safe in the knowledge the Scottish Championship title was secure.

A carefully curated playlist that took aim at title rivals Raith Rovers was played before kick-off in their final match of the season – a 4-1 win over Partick Thistle on Friday night.

Last week’s draw at Airdrie officially confirmed the Tangerines as champions, a week after they had all but won the league with a win over Ayr United.

The Dundee United fans sang their lungs out to regular Tannadice track Love Is In The Air amid a stunning tifo display with the tagline: “The future is bright, the future is tangerine.”