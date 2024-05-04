Dundee United VIDEO: Watch as Dundee United fans unveil tifo ahead of title party at packed Tannadice A sell-out crowd revelled in the party atmosphere ahead of kick-off. By Craig Cairns May 4 2024, 8:55am May 4 2024, 8:55am Share VIDEO: Watch as Dundee United fans unveil tifo ahead of title party at packed Tannadice Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4970011/dundee-united-tannadice-scottish-championship-tifo/ Copy Link 0 comment The stunning tifo that greeted the two teams. Image: SNS Dundee United fans have been able to relax for the last couple of weeks, safe in the knowledge the Scottish Championship title was secure. A carefully curated playlist that took aim at title rivals Raith Rovers was played before kick-off in their final match of the season – a 4-1 win over Partick Thistle on Friday night. Last week’s draw at Airdrie officially confirmed the Tangerines as champions, a week after they had all but won the league with a win over Ayr United. The Dundee United fans sang their lungs out to regular Tannadice track Love Is In The Air amid a stunning tifo display with the tagline: “The future is bright, the future is tangerine.”
