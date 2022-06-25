James McPake lifts lid on Dunfermline summer transfer strategy as Pars boss hails Dave Mackay qualities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake lifts lid on Dunfermline summer transfer strategy as Pars boss hails Dave Mackay qualities

By Craig Cairns
June 25 2022, 8.00am
Dunfermline boss James McPake
Dunfermline boss James McPake

James McPake has said he is “working actively” to fill the obvious gaps in his Dunfermline Athletic squad ahead of the new season.

The manager earlier this week welcomed Dave Mackay to the club as his assistant, who he worked alongside in management and as a player – at Dundee and Livingston respectively.

Alan Main had earlier been brought in as the goalkeeping coach and so far defender Kyle Benedictus and midfielder Chris Hamilton are the only players to be added.

Both performed well during their 45 minutes in a bounce match versus Hill o Beath earlier this week but McPake knows more players are required.

That’s in terms of both strength and depth, according to McPake, needed for a “tough” League One campaign ahead.

Chris Hamilton (right), pictured with teammates Matty Todd and Lewis McCann, is one of two new recruits so far

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s preseason friendly away to Cove Rangers, he said: “It’s non-stop, but with some clubs only starting back on Thursday, it has been slower than we would have liked.

“There are certain areas, everyone will know. We have four strikers, for example, that can play No 9.

“But in certain areas we don’t have players, so we’re actively working to bring those players in.”

‘Tired going into games’

McPake, however, remains “excited” about who he already has to work with.

They have responded positively, despite the grueling fitness schedule.

It means they are “tired going into games”. he added: “There’s nothing wrong with that.

“We’re pushing them really hard… They’re not shy of hard work.”

Graham Dorrans is the only fitness doubt – his ankle injury is nothing serious but is being monitored.

Otherwise there are a few preseason niggles, normal for this time of the off-season.

McPake said that while the recent behind-closed-doors fixture was about fitness, Saturday’s match will be a chance for him to introduce more of the tactical side.

Mackay’s ‘desire to make players better’

To do so he will be aided by Mackay, who made the move from Dens Park earlier in the week.

One of their aims is to take advantage of the newly formed youth academy and ape what McPake says is his biggest achievement in management to date: developing youngsters into first-team regulars at Dundee.

“[Mackay] has a desire in him to make players better,” said McPake.

“Both of us share that vision, particularly with young players.

“That’s great for what’s building, with the academy and with [head of academy] Greg [Sheilds].

Greg Shields Dunfermline
Dunfermline’s head of academy Greg Shields

“We’ve got a batch of young players that we think we can help.

“The groundwork has been done but we need to now turn them into first-team players.”

On the qualities Mackay will bring, McPake said: “He will bring a difference in character, a calmness.

“He has really good people skills, which is important, but the trust to give you clear, sound opinions or advice.”

“We’ve got a good working relationship, the trust is a massive thing.

“That’s solely down to when you build a relationship and you know someone for so long.”

