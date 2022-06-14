Dunfermline appoint ex Dundee United and St Johnstone stopper as James McPake begins backroom rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline appoint ex Dundee United and St Johnstone stopper as James McPake begins backroom rebuild

By Alan Temple
June 14 2022, 5.00pm
Alan Main on Scotland U17s duty
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United stopper Alan Main is the new goalkeeping coach at Dunfermline Athletic.

Main, 54, succeeds Neil Alexander in the role and took part in training on Tuesday morning, overseeing the work of keepers Deniz Mehmet and Calum Archibald.

Dunfermline boss James McPake was briefly Main’s teammate, with the duo on the books at Livingston together during the 2003/04 campaign.

During his playing days, Main made 187 appearances for United and turned out 361 times for the Perth Saints over two separate spells at McDiarmid Park.

He has worked for the likes of Rangers, the Scottish FA and Forres Mechanics during his coaching career to date.

Main in action during his St Johnstone testimonial

And the Pars gaffer was thrilled to make his first addition to his backroom staff.

“Alan Main has come in as goalkeeping coach, which I’m delighted about,” he confirmed.

“Alan was the goalie at Livingston and was injured at the time, so we did rehab together. I’ve known Alan for a while.

“It was his first day with us on Tuesday and he’s a great guy — very infectious, really bubbly. That’s what we’re trying to build.

“For Deniz and for Calum, it’s really important to get Alan in and get them going. They enjoyed it — and they worked hard.”

No.2 search

McPake remains on the lookout for an assistant manager ahead of the upcoming League One campaign and hopes there will be movement on that front in the coming days.

New Dunfermline boss James McPake
McPake will soon seal a deal for an assistant

“We’re working in the background on other members of my backroom staff,” he continued. “Hopefully, over the coming days, that will become clearer.

“I need an assistant, and that’s what I’m working on at the minute.

“Football can sometimes throw you a curveball and you need to go to somebody else — but there are two or three [options] we’re looking at. It’s coming on.”

