Dunfermline appoint ex Dundee United and St Johnstone stopper as James McPake begins backroom rebuild

Former St Johnstone and Dundee United stopper Alan Main is the new goalkeeping coach at Dunfermline Athletic.

Main, 54, succeeds Neil Alexander in the role and took part in training on Tuesday morning, overseeing the work of keepers Deniz Mehmet and Calum Archibald.

Dunfermline boss James McPake was briefly Main’s teammate, with the duo on the books at Livingston together during the 2003/04 campaign.

During his playing days, Main made 187 appearances for United and turned out 361 times for the Perth Saints over two separate spells at McDiarmid Park.

He has worked for the likes of Rangers, the Scottish FA and Forres Mechanics during his coaching career to date.

And the Pars gaffer was thrilled to make his first addition to his backroom staff.

“Alan Main has come in as goalkeeping coach, which I’m delighted about,” he confirmed.

“Alan was the goalie at Livingston and was injured at the time, so we did rehab together. I’ve known Alan for a while.

“It was his first day with us on Tuesday and he’s a great guy — very infectious, really bubbly. That’s what we’re trying to build.

“For Deniz and for Calum, it’s really important to get Alan in and get them going. They enjoyed it — and they worked hard.”

No.2 search

McPake remains on the lookout for an assistant manager ahead of the upcoming League One campaign and hopes there will be movement on that front in the coming days.

“We’re working in the background on other members of my backroom staff,” he continued. “Hopefully, over the coming days, that will become clearer.

“I need an assistant, and that’s what I’m working on at the minute.

“Football can sometimes throw you a curveball and you need to go to somebody else — but there are two or three [options] we’re looking at. It’s coming on.”