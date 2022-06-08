Dunfermline announce signing of Chris Hamilton as lifelong fan reveals earliest Pars memories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have announced the signing of midfielder Chris Hamilton.

The 20-year-old boyhood Pars fan becomes James McPake’s second signing, penning a long-term deal.

Hamilton spent last season on loan with high-flying Arbroath in the Championship, playing an integral role in the defensive midfield position.

He featured 37 times for the Lichties in all competitions and was voted Young Player of the Year by supporters.

He subsequently returned to Hearts at the end of the season before ending his 12-year association with the Tynecastle side.

The highly-regarded midfielder was sought after by a number of clubs but has pledged his future to his hometown team.

Hamilton has come ‘full-circle’

Speaking to the club’s website, Hamilton said his earliest memories are associated with Dunfermline.

“I’m delighted to join Dunfermline Athletic Football Club,” he said

“My earliest footballing memories actually started with the Pars, training with the Pars Foundation as part of their pre-school Mini Kickers programme.

“It almost feels like a full-circle coming back to the club I supported as a child.

“To say I’m buzzing is an understatement.

“My family are still massive Pars fans and I can’t wait to pull on the black and white stripes, get changed in the home dressing room and walk out that tunnel onto the pitch this coming season.”

Importance of local

Boss McPake felt adding a local presence to his squad was important as he continues to build for the upcoming season.

“He’s a player I’ve been aware of for a while,” he said.

“In particular, he had a fantastic season at Arbroath last year.

“For a 20 year old, he’s played a lot of first team football and has a lot of potential to develop even further.

“He’s also a huge Dunfermline fan and I feel that’s important, having local players who get what the club is all about in the squad.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Hamilton will join up with the squad for the beginning of pre-season training next week.