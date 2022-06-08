Dunfermline announce signing of Chris Hamilton as lifelong fan reveals earliest Pars memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline announce signing of Chris Hamilton as lifelong fan reveals earliest Pars memories

By Scott Lorimer
June 8 2022, 11.24am Updated: June 8 2022, 1.08pm
Chris Hamilton has joined up with his boyhood club Dunfermline.
Dunfermline have announced the signing of midfielder Chris Hamilton.

The 20-year-old boyhood Pars fan becomes James McPake’s second signing, penning a long-term deal.

Hamilton spent last season on loan with high-flying Arbroath in the Championship, playing an integral role in the defensive midfield position.

He featured 37 times for the Lichties in all competitions and was voted Young Player of the Year by supporters.

He subsequently returned to Hearts at the end of the season before ending his 12-year association with the Tynecastle side.

The highly-regarded midfielder was sought after by a number of clubs but has pledged his future to his hometown team.

Hamilton has come ‘full-circle’

Speaking to the club’s website, Hamilton said his earliest memories are associated with Dunfermline.

“I’m delighted to join Dunfermline Athletic Football Club,” he said

“My earliest footballing memories actually started with the Pars, training with the Pars Foundation as part of their pre-school Mini Kickers programme.

“It almost feels like a full-circle coming back to the club I supported as a child.

“To say I’m buzzing is an understatement.

“My family are still massive Pars fans and I can’t wait to pull on the black and white stripes, get changed in the home dressing room and walk out that tunnel onto the pitch this coming season.”

Importance of local

Boss McPake felt adding a local presence to his squad was important as he continues to build for the upcoming season.

“He’s a player I’ve been aware of for a while,” he said.

“In particular, he had a fantastic season at Arbroath last year.

New Dunfermline boss James McPake
“For a 20 year old, he’s played a lot of first team football and has a lot of potential to develop even further.

“He’s also a huge Dunfermline fan and I feel that’s important, having local players who get what the club is all about in the squad.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Hamilton will join up with the squad for the beginning of pre-season training next week.

