‘Druggie, addict and junkie’: New Dundee campaign to reduce negative language around drug addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘Druggie, addict and junkie’: New Dundee campaign to reduce negative language around drug addiction

By Ross Logan
June 8 2022, 11.36am Updated: June 8 2022, 12.09pm
Campaigners hope to encourage people to change their negative language - particularly around children.
Campaigners hope to encourage people to change their negative language - particularly around children.

“Imagine you’re all alone in the woods. You can’t find the path. You feel lost, frightened and isolated.”

A new campaign challenging the use of negative language towards people with drug addictions has been launched in Dundee.

Language Matters asks people to consider the stigmatising effect words such as “druggie”, “addict” and “junkie” can have on someone with substance abuse issues.

A short animated video made to accompany the campaign uses the metaphor of a young woman lost in the woods, trying to find her way out.

Bus stops

But her path is impeded by words like “junkie” with the narrator explaining how “words can become walls to recovery or traps on the way to treatment”.

The video was developed by a group led by NHS Tayside’s Public Health team, and included people with lived experience of substance use as well as members from Dundee Alcohol and Drug Partnership.

The animation and campaign materials are being shared widely across social media, and will also feature on bus stops and other displays across Dundee.

Support and kindness for those suffering drug addiction begins with changing negative language, say campaigners.

The campaign is part of wider work to challenge and eliminate stigma towards people who experience problems with drugs, and was developed in response to recommendations from the Dundee Drugs Commission.

Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside’s director of public health, said: “We are delighted to launch the Language Matters campaign and animation in Dundee, which has been created with the input and support of people who have experienced stigma due to substance use.

Guiding our children

“The language used when any of us speak about people who use drugs can really impact how they feel about themselves and how they are viewed by others.

“Experiences of stigma and discrimination can lead to profound social isolation and rejection by family and friends, driving people away from support services and communities and causing poorer health outcomes.

“Using negative language about people with drug dependence undermines all of our efforts to help them to tackle their condition and enable recovery.”

It is about starting from home and guiding our children about the impact stigmatising language has on society, so that when they grow up, they can explain it to a friend.”

The chairman of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership Integration Joint Board, Councillor Ken Lynn, said: “We are committed to reducing the stigma around drug addiction.

“This campaign will raise awareness and help us understand how our words can have a significant impact on those around us, and can be a barrier for people reaching out to get help.

“I hope this campaign will allow us all to play our part in reducing the sigma around drug addiction and encourage anyone who is battling a drug addiction to get support to enable them to recover.”

Members of the Resolve and Evolve group Tammie Brown, community health team leader Robin Falconer, Cllr Ken Lynn, community health worker Christine Dallas and NHS Tayside health promotion officer Rhian Ferguson.

Some members of Resolve and Evolve, a group promoting recovery in Dundee, shared their thoughts on why the campaign is an important step to reducing stigma.

Angela said: “We are all human… Stigmatising language is not helpful and we all need to rethink the words we use.”

Kim added: “Judgmental attitudes and stereotyping people must be challenged.

Kindness starts at home

“I believe it begins with educating our family and friends.

“It is about starting from home and guiding our children about the impact stigmatising language has on society, so that when they grow up, they can explain it to a friend.

“We are more powerful than we think. Tell someone if they use stigmatising language, as they may not have been shown… the impact it can have.”

Dr Kirsty Licence, NHS Tayside public health consultant for substance use, added: “Everyone can play a part in reducing stigma by thinking about the language you use and treating people with respect, compassion and kindness.”

‘It can happen to anyone’: Dundee mum calls for compassion as Scotland’s drug death figures are published

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]