Crieff Hydro acquires Highland Safaris and Red Deer Centre By Maria Gran June 8 2022, 11.41am Updated: June 8 2022, 2.29pm 1 Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie, Highland Safaris directors Julie and Donald Riddell and Stephen's son Richard Leckie. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier How the Highland Perthshire community is supporting Ukrainian refugees Will Tayside and Fife tourism businesses recover or struggle this summer? 11 Business Bites: Dundee bank helps homeless, Fife and Angus firms win investments and a Royal visit to Perthshire Highlands and Islands showcase planned for Royal Highland Show 2022