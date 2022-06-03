Dunfermline set to seal shock deal for Raith Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline are reportedly set to snap up Raith Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus.

The 30-year-old has been in contract talks with the Stark’s Park side but has not yet been able to agree a new deal.

According to a report in the Scotsman, new Pars manager James McPake is set to swoop in.

McPake and Benedictus were team-mates at Dundee and the East End Park boss believes the Rovers skipper can strengthen Dunfermline’s back line ahead of their League One promotion push.

Bendictus joined Rovers from the Dark Blues in 2015 and captained the Kirkcaldy side to the League One title in 2020.

Former Raith boss John McGlynn is understood to have offered his former skipper a deal at Falkirk, but McPake is favourite to win the race for his former colleague’s signature.