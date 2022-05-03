Falkirk-bound John McGlynn breaks silence on Raith Rovers exit as boss leaves Stark’s Park ‘with a heavy heart’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John McGlynn admits he leaves Raith Rovers ‘with a heavy heart’ after opting not to extend his contract with the Stark’s Park club.

McGlynn will be appointed Falkirk manager in the coming days after eleventh hour talks aimed at keeping him in Kirkcaldy failed to reach a satisfactory resolution.

In a statement released via Scotland’s League Managers’ Association, McGlynn said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce we will not be extending our contracts with the club.

“It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to work at this great club. Paul [Smith, assistant] and I have had a great time in the last three years – nine years in total – with many successes.

“Two league title, two Challenge Cup wins (in Paul’s case a third) and developing youth players to achieve their ambitions.

“We would like to go on record to thank the fans for their magnificent support, both home and away. We have always had a great rapport with them.

“I’d like to thank our backroom staff, CEO, office staff, ground staff, cleaning staff and all volunteers for their hard work, professionalism, attitude and genuine enthusiasm

“The players for their ability, tactical awareness, hours upon hours on the training pitch, hours of video analysis and for their commitment and dedication. They have been a joy to work with.

“We’d like to thank the directors for giving us the chance to come back to the club three years ago, and for their continued support.

“We leave the club in a far better place than when we arrive. There is a good squad of players and, with additions this summer, it can be a great squad.

“We wish everyone Raith Rovers minded all the very best going forward.”