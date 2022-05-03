Falkirk-bound John McGlynn breaks silence on Raith Rovers exit as boss leaves Stark’s Park ‘with a heavy heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Falkirk-bound John McGlynn breaks silence on Raith Rovers exit as boss leaves Stark’s Park ‘with a heavy heart’

By Alan Temple
May 3 2022, 5.07pm Updated: May 3 2022, 6.01pm
John McGlynn
'Heavy heart': McGlynn

John McGlynn admits he leaves Raith Rovers ‘with a heavy heart’ after opting not to extend his contract with the Stark’s Park club.

McGlynn will be appointed Falkirk manager in the coming days after eleventh hour talks aimed at keeping him in Kirkcaldy failed to reach a satisfactory resolution.

In a statement released via Scotland’s League Managers’ Association, McGlynn said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce we will not be extending our contracts with the club.

“It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to work at this great club. Paul [Smith, assistant] and I have had a great time in the last three years – nine years in total – with many successes.

“Two league title, two Challenge Cup wins (in Paul’s case a third) and developing youth players to achieve their ambitions.

McGlynn and assistant, Paul Smith, who will join him at the Falkirk Stadium
McGlynn and assistant, Paul Smith, who will join him at the Falkirk Stadium

“We would like to go on record to thank the fans for their magnificent support, both home and away. We have always had a great rapport with them.

“I’d like to thank our backroom staff, CEO, office staff, ground staff, cleaning staff and all volunteers for their hard work, professionalism, attitude and genuine enthusiasm

“The players for their ability, tactical awareness, hours upon hours on the training pitch, hours of video analysis and for their commitment and dedication. They have been a joy to work with.

We’d like to thank the directors for giving us the chance to come back to the club three years ago, and for their continued support.

We leave the club in a far better place than when we arrive. There is a good squad of players and, with additions this summer, it can be a great squad.

“We wish everyone Raith Rovers minded all the very best going forward.

