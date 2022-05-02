Raith Rovers fighting to keep John McGlynn amid Falkirk swoop for Stark’s Park boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Raith Rovers fighting to keep John McGlynn amid Falkirk swoop for Stark’s Park boss

By Darren Johnstone
May 2 2022, 9.27pm Updated: May 2 2022, 9.28pm
In-demand: McGlynn
Raith Rovers remain hopeful that John McGlynn will sign a new contract amid reports that Falkirk want him as their next manager.

McGlynn is out of contract at the Championship side, who missed out on the playoffs by two points, and said after Friday’s final league match with Kilmarnock that his future would likely be resolved in the next ‘two or three days’.

Falkirk were understood to be on the cusp of unveiling the former Hearts and Livingston boss as they look for a permanent successor to Martin Rennie, who made way for interim manager Kenny Miller last month.

Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald

However, talks between McGlynn and new Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald were still ongoing late into Monday evening.

The Fife outfit are acutely aware of how difficult it would be to replace the 60-year-old and are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to keep him in Kirkcaldy.

A Raith spokesperson said: “There is still discussion going on between our chairman and the management team. Nothing has been finalised.”

Speaking about his future after his side wrapped up a tumultuous season on Friday night, McGlynn – in his second stint at Raith – said: “We’re still negotiating and that’s still to be resolved, and hopefully in the next two or three days that will be the case.”

