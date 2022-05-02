Raith Rovers fighting to keep John McGlynn amid Falkirk swoop for Stark’s Park boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers remain hopeful that John McGlynn will sign a new contract amid reports that Falkirk want him as their next manager.

McGlynn is out of contract at the Championship side, who missed out on the playoffs by two points, and said after Friday’s final league match with Kilmarnock that his future would likely be resolved in the next ‘two or three days’.

Falkirk were understood to be on the cusp of unveiling the former Hearts and Livingston boss as they look for a permanent successor to Martin Rennie, who made way for interim manager Kenny Miller last month.

However, talks between McGlynn and new Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald were still ongoing late into Monday evening.

The Fife outfit are acutely aware of how difficult it would be to replace the 60-year-old and are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to keep him in Kirkcaldy.

A Raith spokesperson said: “There is still discussion going on between our chairman and the management team. Nothing has been finalised.”

Speaking about his future after his side wrapped up a tumultuous season on Friday night, McGlynn – in his second stint at Raith – said: “We’re still negotiating and that’s still to be resolved, and hopefully in the next two or three days that will be the case.”