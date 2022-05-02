St Johnstone can’t afford to dwell on St Mirren disappointment, says Zander Clark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone can’t afford to dwell on St Mirren disappointment, says Zander Clark

By Eric Nicolson
May 2 2022, 10.27pm

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark.

St Johnstone need to ensure confidence built up over a few months doesn’t evaporate in the space of one anticlimactic weekend, according to Zander Clark.

The Perth goalkeeper believes the key to Premiership survival will be bouncing back quickly from the frustration of failing to grasp their opportunity against St Mirren to move within two points of safety.

And to achieve that, they’ll need to tap into the Saints dressing room ethos built-up over a generation.

“As hard as it’s going to be to forget about the St Mirren game, we have to – it’s in the past now,” said Clark.

“We have three massive games so we need to try get more points on the board and try to secure the league status.

“It’s going to need everyone pulling in the one direction, fighting for each other – the club and the fans.

“It’s something that has always been installed in the club since I’ve been here and we have to pull on that.”

Three in a row against Livingston?

That Saints next face a team they have defeated on the last two occasions they played them should help foster positivity.

“Livingston this weekend, as cliched as it sounds, is another massive game for us,” said Clark.

“We have to go into it being confident.

“We had a decent result against them down there the last time, so we need to think about that and how we got the victory.

“It was by being together, fighting for one another and it will take another performance like that.

“We will be preparing for doing that this week. We have to fight and dig deep. We have to get our mindset on Livi, the gameplan and how to get three points.

“We have to get a win to get our confidence back up because we have been on alright sort of form previous to the split, so we need to find that again.”

Saints fans felt let down by Saturday’s display, with Callum Davidson’s men failing to produce a shot on target.

But another big and loud away support at West Lothian is required this weekend.

Clark said: “The fans were great throughout, they have been since the Kelty game – which was disappointing and they rightly vented their anger.

“They have spurred us on many a time this season, none more so than down at Livingston the last time when they didn’t shut up.

“For players that’s great. You need that kind of boost they give you.

“We need to start churning out points to send them up the road happy.”

ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone’s big game reliability has gone which will make play-offs a scary prospect

