St Johnstone can’t afford to dwell on St Mirren disappointment, says Zander Clark

St Johnstone need to ensure confidence built up over a few months doesn’t evaporate in the space of one anticlimactic weekend, according to Zander Clark.

The Perth goalkeeper believes the key to Premiership survival will be bouncing back quickly from the frustration of failing to grasp their opportunity against St Mirren to move within two points of safety.

And to achieve that, they’ll need to tap into the Saints dressing room ethos built-up over a generation.

“As hard as it’s going to be to forget about the St Mirren game, we have to – it’s in the past now,” said Clark.

“We have three massive games so we need to try get more points on the board and try to secure the league status.

“It’s going to need everyone pulling in the one direction, fighting for each other – the club and the fans.

“It’s something that has always been installed in the club since I’ve been here and we have to pull on that.”

Three in a row against Livingston?

That Saints next face a team they have defeated on the last two occasions they played them should help foster positivity.

“Livingston this weekend, as cliched as it sounds, is another massive game for us,” said Clark.

“We have to go into it being confident.

“We had a decent result against them down there the last time, so we need to think about that and how we got the victory.

“It was by being together, fighting for one another and it will take another performance like that.

“We will be preparing for doing that this week. We have to fight and dig deep. We have to get our mindset on Livi, the gameplan and how to get three points.

“We have to get a win to get our confidence back up because we have been on alright sort of form previous to the split, so we need to find that again.”

Ali Crawford’s late goal gave St Johnstone a crucial win in GW24! #FFScotland pic.twitter.com/82JAANIOAh — Fantasy Football Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@FantasyScotland) February 3, 2022

Saints fans felt let down by Saturday’s display, with Callum Davidson’s men failing to produce a shot on target.

But another big and loud away support at West Lothian is required this weekend.

Clark said: “The fans were great throughout, they have been since the Kelty game – which was disappointing and they rightly vented their anger.

“They have spurred us on many a time this season, none more so than down at Livingston the last time when they didn’t shut up.

“For players that’s great. You need that kind of boost they give you.

“We need to start churning out points to send them up the road happy.”