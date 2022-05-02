On-loan Cardiff City wing-back Tom Sang committed to St Johnstone survival cause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
St Johnstone FC

On-loan Cardiff City wing-back Tom Sang committed to St Johnstone survival cause

By Eric Nicolson
May 2 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 2 2022, 7.48am
Alex Gogic and Tom Sang go head to head.

On-loan Cardiff City wing-back Tom Sang is as committed to the St Johnstone survival cause as any permanent signing.

And he’s determined that he’ll be saying his McDiarmid Park farewells in the summer with Saints still a Premiership club.

Sang knows that Callum Davidson’s men passed up a great – and almost certainly their last – opportunity to reach 10th place.

But that weekend St Mirren setback hasn’t diminished his faith that they’ll get the job done in the end.

“On a personal note, I want to leave this club with it still in the Premiership,” said Sang.

“I want a really good end to things.

“I’m part of the team. It’s not a case of me just coming here to develop my career on loan.

“I want to help us do it for the lads and the staff. There’s definitely the quality in our changing room to make sure we do.”

He added: “This was an opportunity lost.

“Before the game we all knew how big it was.

“We weren’t on the front foot as much as we should have been and we didn’t win enough second balls.

“We’ve been doing that much better in previous games.

“We didn’t have many chances but we need to be better in the box as well.

“That fight for second balls is something that we’ll need to get back – especially in our next game at Livingston who are a very aggressive team.”

Dingwall repeat

Saturday’s display had echoes of the February trip to Dingwall when Saints also failed to rise to the occasion with the carrot of closing to two points of 10th there for them.

“We all know that we needed to be better than we were,” said Sang.

“The fact we could have pulled one, or maybe two, teams back to reaching distance adds to the disappointment.

“But we need to put it behind us quickly.

“We’ll just have to focus on our own performances in these last three games and try and get nine points from them.

“We’ll keep fighting for every point to stay up but there’s definitely enough fight in this group to stay up through the play-offs if that’s what it takes.

“If it is a play-off, that’s what we’ll have to go and do.”

