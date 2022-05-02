On-loan Cardiff City wing-back Tom Sang committed to St Johnstone survival cause

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On-loan Cardiff City wing-back Tom Sang is as committed to the St Johnstone survival cause as any permanent signing.

And he’s determined that he’ll be saying his McDiarmid Park farewells in the summer with Saints still a Premiership club.

Sang knows that Callum Davidson’s men passed up a great – and almost certainly their last – opportunity to reach 10th place.

But that weekend St Mirren setback hasn’t diminished his faith that they’ll get the job done in the end.

“On a personal note, I want to leave this club with it still in the Premiership,” said Sang.

“I want a really good end to things.

“I’m part of the team. It’s not a case of me just coming here to develop my career on loan.

“I want to help us do it for the lads and the staff. There’s definitely the quality in our changing room to make sure we do.”

He added: “This was an opportunity lost.

“Before the game we all knew how big it was.

“We weren’t on the front foot as much as we should have been and we didn’t win enough second balls.

“We’ve been doing that much better in previous games.

“We didn’t have many chances but we need to be better in the box as well.

“That fight for second balls is something that we’ll need to get back – especially in our next game at Livingston who are a very aggressive team.”

Dingwall repeat

Saturday’s display had echoes of the February trip to Dingwall when Saints also failed to rise to the occasion with the carrot of closing to two points of 10th there for them.

“We all know that we needed to be better than we were,” said Sang.

“The fact we could have pulled one, or maybe two, teams back to reaching distance adds to the disappointment.

“But we need to put it behind us quickly.

“We’ll just have to focus on our own performances in these last three games and try and get nine points from them.

“We’ll keep fighting for every point to stay up but there’s definitely enough fight in this group to stay up through the play-offs if that’s what it takes.

“If it is a play-off, that’s what we’ll have to go and do.”