Raith Rovers replace John Sim as chairman following David Goodwillie storm

Raith Rovers have announced that owner John Sim has been replaced as chairman.

Steven MacDonald will assume the role with immediate effect after three years as a board member at Stark’s Park.

Sim has stepped aside just months after overseeing the controversial signing of David Goodwillie during the January transfer window.

The move caused a furious backlash that brought stinging rebukes from, amongst others, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and sponsor, supporter and author Val McDermid, and led to the club’s women’s team severing ties.

Directors Bill Clark and Andy Mill resigned in protest, whilst other volunteers walked away from positions before the Championship club performed an embarrassing U-turn and vowed that Goodwillie would not play for the club.

A club statement read: “Raith Rovers are delighted to announce that Steven MacDonald has agreed to take on the position of chairman of the club with immediate effect.

“Over the past 35 years, Steven has built up a well-known and very successful business in the Kirkcaldy area while involving himself in Fife football at many levels.

“For the past three years, he has been a member of the board and he will now replace owner John Sim in the chairman’s role. He will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.”