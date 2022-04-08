Raith Rovers replace John Sim as chairman following David Goodwillie storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Raith Rovers replace John Sim as chairman following David Goodwillie storm

By Iain Collin
April 8 2022, 6.15pm Updated: April 9 2022, 9.03am
Former Raith Rovers chairman John Sim (left) has been replaced by Steven MacDonald (right)
Former Raith Rovers chairman John Sim (left) has been replaced by Steven MacDonald (right)

Raith Rovers have announced that owner John Sim has been replaced as chairman.

Steven MacDonald will assume the role with immediate effect after three years as a board member at Stark’s Park.

Sim has stepped aside just months after overseeing the controversial signing of David Goodwillie during the January transfer window.

Steven MacDonald is the new chairman of Raith Rovers

The move caused a furious backlash that brought stinging rebukes from, amongst others, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and sponsor, supporter and author Val McDermid, and led to the club’s women’s team severing ties.

Directors Bill Clark and Andy Mill resigned in protest, whilst other volunteers walked away from positions before the Championship club performed an embarrassing U-turn and vowed that Goodwillie would not play for the club.

A club statement read: “Raith Rovers are delighted to announce that Steven MacDonald has agreed to take on the position of chairman of the club with immediate effect.

“Over the past 35 years, Steven has built up a well-known and very successful business in the Kirkcaldy area while involving himself in Fife football at many levels.

“For the past three years, he has been a member of the board and he will now replace owner John Sim in the chairman’s role. He will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.”

