Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn could be the next Falkirk manager

By Eric Nicolson
May 2 2022, 2.37pm Updated: May 2 2022, 9.43pm
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn.
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn could be on the verge of dropping down a division to manage Falkirk.

According to a report in the Daily Express, the Kirkcaldy boss is the frontrunner to take charge of the Bairns.

McGlynn’s contract with Raith came to an end this season and Falkirk have been looking for a new first team head coach since Martin Rennie left last month.

Fresh start for McGlynn?

His credentials for the job are obvious, given he took Rovers out of the third tier and established them as a promotion-challenging side in the Championship in successive seasons.

It is understood Rovers are keen to keep McGlynn in Fife after they narrowly missed out on making the play-offs and lifted the SPFL Trust Cup.

His and Rovers’ names made headlines across the country and beyond during the David Goodwillie signing saga, though.

And the appeal of a fresh start for McGlynn could well prove to be powerful.

