Man, 91, denies Broughty Ferry hammer assault

A 91-year-old man is set to go on trial next month after denying he attacked a woman by striking her on the body with a hammer.

John Brackenridge, from Forfar, is alleged to have used the weapon to assault Fiona Smith on a shared driveway in Broughty Ferry.

The pensioner’s case called for an intermediate diet at Dundee Sheriff Court and trial was fixed for July 11 as he continued to plead not guilty to the charge.

Brackenridge, who was not present in court, is alleged to have injured Ms Smith during the incident in Castle Street on June 29, 2020.

The charge alleges Brackenridge, of Carseview Terrace, assaulted Ms Smith by hitting her on the body with “a hammer, or similar instrument,” seizing her and applying pressure to her.