St Johnstone rising star Max Kucheriavyi has the perfect McDiarmid Park mentor in Liam Craig, says Craig Bryson

Craig Bryson has high hopes for St Johnstone’s rising star Max Kucheriavyi.

And the former Scotland international believes the young Ukrainian will have the perfect Perth mentor in Liam Craig.

With Craig now joining the Saints coaching staff and Kucheriavyi hoping to make the step-up into the first team after two successful loans last season, there’s a platform for the 20-year-old to make his mark at McDiarmid Park, according to Bryson.

“Max is a very good player,” he said. “Technically he is good and he works very hard.

“All credit to Max for how he has carried himself considering what has been happening in his country while his family and friends are still over there.

“It shows the strength of his character.

🏆 The goal that clinched the title… Max Kucheriavyi with a bullet header! #cinchL2 | @KeltyHeartsFC pic.twitter.com/hUFCHGVFGF — SPFL (@spfl) March 28, 2022

“I don’t think he can have anyone better to look up to than Liam Craig, the record appearance holder.

“There is just a guy who loves football and loves the club.”

Breath of fresh air

Bryson added: “When Liam goes into his new role, I think it will be a breath of fresh air for St Johnstone.

“He has got the old-school and new-school stuff merged together.

“He will be really good and, from what I’ve seen, I think he’ll have a great career in management or coaching.

“The whole time I was there, he was always talking football and passing on his experience.

“He always helped and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody.”