St Johnstone rising star Max Kucheriavyi has the perfect McDiarmid Park mentor in Liam Craig, says Craig Bryson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone rising star Max Kucheriavyi has the perfect McDiarmid Park mentor in Liam Craig, says Craig Bryson

By Eric Nicolson
June 3 2022, 12.00pm
Liam Craig alongside Max Kucheriavyi.
Liam Craig alongside Max Kucheriavyi.

Craig Bryson has high hopes for St Johnstone’s rising star Max Kucheriavyi.

And the former Scotland international believes the young Ukrainian will have the perfect Perth mentor in Liam Craig.

With Craig now joining the Saints coaching staff and Kucheriavyi hoping to make the step-up into the first team after two successful loans last season, there’s a platform for the 20-year-old to make his mark at McDiarmid Park, according to Bryson.

“Max is a very good player,” he said. “Technically he is good and he works very hard.

“All credit to Max for how he has carried himself considering what has been happening in his country while his family and friends are still over there.

“It shows the strength of his character.

“I don’t think he can have anyone better to look up to than Liam Craig, the record appearance holder.

“There is just a guy who loves football and loves the club.”

Breath of fresh air

Bryson added: “When Liam goes into his new role, I think it will be a breath of fresh air for St Johnstone.

“He has got the old-school and new-school stuff merged together.

“He will be really good and, from what I’ve seen, I think he’ll have a great career in management or coaching.

“The whole time I was there, he was always talking football and passing on his experience.

“He always helped and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody.”

St Johnstone shell out for six-figure upgrade of McDiarmid Park pitches

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]