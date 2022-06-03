Workmen find man ‘covered in blood’ at Dundee block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Workmen find man ‘covered in blood’ at Dundee block

By James Simpson
June 3 2022, 1.04pm Updated: June 3 2022, 1.07pm
Police on Balmore Street on Friday morning.

A police investigation has been launched after workmen found a man “covered in blood” at a Dundee block.

Tradesmen entered flats on Balmore Street shortly after 9am on Friday before discovering an unresponsive man within the communal close.

Police on Balmore Street, Dundee.

A police presence remains in the area as officers conduct door-to-door inquiries.

Police were searching the communal bins as part of the investigation in the Stobswell area.

Workman shocked by injuries

One tradesman contacted the emergency services after seeing the extent of the man’s facial injuries.

He said: “We were coming in the block and noticed the man at the rear of the close.

“It was hard to see him properly where he was situated.

“I went over to make sure he was OK and saw his face was covered in blood.

“He was unresponsive so I phoned the emergency services.

“Police have taken a statement from myself but there was only so much we could tell them.

“They’ve been conducting inquiries in the area since.”

Police searching a bin on Balmore Street.

One 33-year-old man who has lived in the street for nearly 10 years said he was “surprised” by the events.

He said: “There was three police vehicles in the street and an officer has been positioned at the entrance of a close.

“One officer came to my door and asked if I was aware of a disturbance last night [Thursday].

“An ambulance was at the scene and left at around 9.30am.

“I’ve lived here for a while and there is issues on the street but I was surprised by the events today.”

Police with search gloves

Another man said there had been “extensive” inquiries in the area as he went to the shops on Albert Street.

He said: “I heard the guy had been found in the close and the ambulance was at the scene.

“The police have went into several blocks of flats on Balmore Street and they’ve also spoken with some local business premises.

“There has been a police officer stationed at the close door throughout the morning.

“I just hope the guys OK. It can’t have been easy for the workies coming in to find that situation either.”

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police are currently assisting with a man found injured in Balmore Street, Dundee, and officers are at the scene.”

