Workmen find man ‘covered in blood’ at Dundee block

A police investigation has been launched after workmen found a man “covered in blood” at a Dundee block.

Tradesmen entered flats on Balmore Street shortly after 9am on Friday before discovering an unresponsive man within the communal close.

A police presence remains in the area as officers conduct door-to-door inquiries.

Police were searching the communal bins as part of the investigation in the Stobswell area.

Workman shocked by injuries

One tradesman contacted the emergency services after seeing the extent of the man’s facial injuries.

He said: “We were coming in the block and noticed the man at the rear of the close.

“It was hard to see him properly where he was situated.

“I went over to make sure he was OK and saw his face was covered in blood.

“He was unresponsive so I phoned the emergency services.

“Police have taken a statement from myself but there was only so much we could tell them.

“They’ve been conducting inquiries in the area since.”

One 33-year-old man who has lived in the street for nearly 10 years said he was “surprised” by the events.

He said: “There was three police vehicles in the street and an officer has been positioned at the entrance of a close.

“One officer came to my door and asked if I was aware of a disturbance last night [Thursday].

“An ambulance was at the scene and left at around 9.30am.

“I’ve lived here for a while and there is issues on the street but I was surprised by the events today.”

Police with search gloves

Another man said there had been “extensive” inquiries in the area as he went to the shops on Albert Street.

He said: “I heard the guy had been found in the close and the ambulance was at the scene.

“The police have went into several blocks of flats on Balmore Street and they’ve also spoken with some local business premises.

“There has been a police officer stationed at the close door throughout the morning.

“I just hope the guys OK. It can’t have been easy for the workies coming in to find that situation either.”

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police are currently assisting with a man found injured in Balmore Street, Dundee, and officers are at the scene.”