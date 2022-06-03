Harry Potter twins and Emily In Paris star flock to Fife for huge celebrity golf tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Harry Potter twins and Emily In Paris star flock to Fife for huge celebrity golf tournament

By The Courier
June 3 2022, 1.06pm
The Phelps brothers from Harry Potter, Emily In Paris' Lucien Laviscount and Alex Rider star Alex Pettyfer were among the big names competing.
A star-studded golf tournament took over St Andrews this week, with celebrities including Harry Potter twins James and Oliver Phelps, as well as Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount descending on the Fife town.

The event, a collaboration between BOSS and The Open, saw a group of 60 celebrities, influencers, athletes and journalists invited to spend the day at St Andrews’ Old Course – setting the town abuzz.

Big names like rapper ScHoolboy Q, Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton, and Riverdale star Ross Butler were among those invited, as well as sports stars like Australian freerunner Dominic Di Tommaso, former rugby player Thom Evans, and Italian Paralympian Veronica Yoko Plebani.

Influencers Jordan Barrett (top), Younes Zarou, Aureta and Noah Beck on a cart at the Old Course.Several other talents were also in attendance, including model Jordan Barrett and social media stars Nic Kaufmann, Younes Zarou and Noah Beck – who was spotted partying later at a student flat.

Attendees were treated to a training experience with past Open champion Sandy Lyle, followed by a bite to eat at the exclusive, members-only Forgan House.

In the afternoon, the celebs took part in a golf challenge on the Old Course that included “Longest Drive” and “Nearest to the Pin” competitions, before a swanky dinner and prizegiving ceremony at Rusacks hotel.

The Phelps brothers, who played Weasley twins Fred and George in the Harry Potter films, traded wands for clubs.
British golfer and influencer Bella Angel was all smiles.
Money Heist’s Alvaro Morte gets some pointers.
ScHoolboy Q looks ready to putt competitors in their place.
Australian freerunning star Dominic Di Tomasso teed up for some friendly competition.
Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe strikes a pose.
Alex Pettyfer on the green.
Thai actor and model Naphat Siangsomboon practicing.
Paralympic athlete Veronica Yoko Plebani showing who’s BOSS.
Celebrities having a flipping good time at the event.
Rugby star Thom Evans swaps his kit for white gloves.
Social media star Blake Gray at the Old Course.
Sandy Lyle grants Bella Angel a selfie.
Boss hosts a celebrity tournament at St Andrews to celebrate the upcoming 150th Open on 1st June 2022, for which it is the official clothing partner.

