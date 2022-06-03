Harry Potter twins and Emily In Paris star flock to Fife for huge celebrity golf tournament

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A star-studded golf tournament took over St Andrews this week, with celebrities including Harry Potter twins James and Oliver Phelps, as well as Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount descending on the Fife town.

The event, a collaboration between BOSS and The Open, saw a group of 60 celebrities, influencers, athletes and journalists invited to spend the day at St Andrews’ Old Course – setting the town abuzz.

Big names like rapper ScHoolboy Q, Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton, and Riverdale star Ross Butler were among those invited, as well as sports stars like Australian freerunner Dominic Di Tommaso, former rugby player Thom Evans, and Italian Paralympian Veronica Yoko Plebani.

Influencers Jordan Barrett (top), Younes Zarou, Aureta and Noah Beck on a cart at the Old Course.Several other talents were also in attendance, including model Jordan Barrett and social media stars Nic Kaufmann, Younes Zarou and Noah Beck – who was spotted partying later at a student flat.

the article title lolllll but gonna miss scotland as well… and all the students we partied with🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🫶 https://t.co/2fFl1pkU8P — Noah Beck (@noahbeck) June 3, 2022

Attendees were treated to a training experience with past Open champion Sandy Lyle, followed by a bite to eat at the exclusive, members-only Forgan House.

In the afternoon, the celebs took part in a golf challenge on the Old Course that included “Longest Drive” and “Nearest to the Pin” competitions, before a swanky dinner and prizegiving ceremony at Rusacks hotel.