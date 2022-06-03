Driver caught doing 114mph on M90 in Kinross-shire avoids ban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorist caught tearing down the M90 at 114mph has been allowed to keep his licence.

Gabriel Florea, from Northhamptonshire, admitted he “put his foot down” as he raced towards hotel accommodation in Perth.

He was clocked by traffic cops stationed on a flyover near Gairneybridge in Kinross-shire.

The 25-year-old was originally charged with dangerous driving.

But he pled guilty to a reduced charged of careless driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

Sheriff Kirsty Hood QC told Florea: “You should understand that this is a matter which could have led to you being disqualified from driving.

“Having carefully taken into account that you have not offended before and that you have a clean driving licence, I am prepared not to disqualify you on this occasion.”

Florea, of Steyning Close, Corby, was fined £540 and had six penalty points added to his licence.

Lose licence, lose job

He admitted driving a black Lexus at 114mph in a 70mph zone, forcing other motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, told the court Florea works as a van driver.

“He travels about 75,000 miles a year as part of his employment,” she said.

“He now realises he should not have been travelling at this speed.

“At the time, he was travelling north to a hotel and was running late.

“In his own words, he put his foot down.

“Since then, he has adjusted his driving.”

She told the court: “Simply put, if he is disqualified he will lose his job.”

Speed check

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said police were stationed at the motorway.

“They were carrying out a speed check at Gairneybridge,” he said.

“The officers observed a vehicle travelling north in lane two.

“A laser device was pointed at the car and a speed of 114mph was recorded.”

He said: “As it passed under the flyover, officers could see vehicles in front of the accused’s car braking and moving lane.”

Florea was pulled over at Milnathort and was shown the speed gun display.