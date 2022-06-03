Driver caught doing 114mph on M90 in Kinross-shire avoids ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Driver caught doing 114mph on M90 in Kinross-shire avoids ban

By Jamie Buchan
June 3 2022, 2.00pm Updated: June 3 2022, 5.47pm
Gabriel Florea was caught speeding on the M90
A motorist caught tearing down the M90 at 114mph has been allowed to keep his licence.

Gabriel Florea, from Northhamptonshire, admitted he “put his foot down” as he raced towards hotel accommodation in Perth.

He was clocked by traffic cops stationed on a flyover near Gairneybridge in Kinross-shire.

The 25-year-old was originally charged with dangerous driving.

But he pled guilty to a reduced charged of careless driving when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

Sheriff Kirsty Hood QC told Florea: “You should understand that this is a matter which could have led to you being disqualified from driving.

“Having carefully taken into account that you have not offended before and that you have a clean driving licence, I am prepared not to disqualify you on this occasion.”

Florea, of Steyning Close, Corby, was fined £540 and had six penalty points added to his licence.

Lose licence, lose job

He admitted driving a black Lexus at 114mph in a 70mph zone, forcing other motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, told the court Florea works as a van driver.

“He travels about 75,000 miles a year as part of his employment,” she said.

Florea was caught as he drove north on the M90

“He now realises he should not have been travelling at this speed.

“At the time, he was travelling north to a hotel and was running late.

“In his own words, he put his foot down.

“Since then, he has adjusted his driving.”

She told the court: “Simply put, if he is disqualified he will lose his job.”

Speed check

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said police were stationed at the motorway.

“They were carrying out a speed check at Gairneybridge,” he said.

“The officers observed a vehicle travelling north in lane two.

“A laser device was pointed at the car and a speed of 114mph was recorded.”

He said: “As it passed under the flyover, officers could see vehicles in front of the accused’s car braking and moving lane.”

Florea was pulled over at Milnathort and was shown the speed gun display.

Carnage on the carriageways – What’s the difference between careless and dangerous driving?

