Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Max Kucheriavyi targets St Johnstone first team place next season and believes Ukraine can beat Scotland

By Eric Nicolson
May 30 2022, 10.25pm
Max Kucheriavyi during a pre-season friendly.
Max Kucheriavyi has set his sights on a first team place with St Johnstone next season.

The 20-year-old excelled on loan in 2021/22, first in the Highland League and Scottish Cup with Brechin City and then while helping Kelty Hearts clinch the League Two title.

Callum Davidson has already said that the young Ukrainian will be in his plans when the Perth side reconvene for pre-season.

And Kucheriavyi, who can play in midfield of as a wide forward, wants to take his career up a couple of levels in the Premiership.

Speaking on the Ukraine + Football podcast, he said: “Both loans have really helped me because I hadn’t played for nearly two years so it was important to get matches and get as much experience as I could.

“The loan deals have hopefully helped me get ready to push for a place at St Johnstone next season.

“The goal is to play for St Johnstone so we will see when pre-season comes around.”

Max Kucheriavyi scores the goal that secured the title for Kelty Hearts.
Max Kucheriavyi scores the goal that secured the title for Kelty Hearts.

Kucheriavyi has previously spoken about the torment of watching from afar as Russia has waged war on Ukraine.

“I appreciate what I have got more now,” he said.

“It has been mentally quite tough in the last few months with my family and friends being at home in Ukraine.

“I have not seen my family for ages.

“I have been away from home for two years and I miss home sometimes.

“But I won’t ever complain about it because I wanted to come here to play football and that is what I am doing.

“I have just tried to focus on my football as much as I can.”

Scotland v Ukraine

Kucheriavyi believes Ukraine can overcome Scotland in Wednesday night’s World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park.

But he also recognises the danger of powerful emotions overwhelming the players.

“I expect it will be a good game of football,” he said. “A proper football game.

“Fitness could be a problem for Ukraine but I think the desire to play in this game and win will beat any problems.

“It might be the case it’s more of a problem in the second game if Ukraine get through because it will be two games in three days.

“If you are emotionally empty it is hard to play and to find energy.

“I am sure every player who starts the game will be ready to play 90 minutes or 120 minutes in the first game.

“The messages from fans and the Ukrainian people can give extra motivation but if you get too many then there might be too much pressure to succeed.

“So in some ways I hope they don’t get too many – the messages from the boys on the front line will be enough.

“Hopefully there won’t be too much pressure on the team.”

Plans for the Tartan Army to sing the Ukrainian national anthem before kick-off have been warmly welcomed by Kucheriavyi.

“I think it is a nice gesture because it’s not what Scottish fans would usually do to teams they are playing against,” he said.

“Hampden is usually a fortress for Scotland so it is nice they will do that with the anthem.

“The Scottish people have been very warm to me and to the Ukrainian people. There have been a lot of flags at the matches.

“The people here have been great.”

