Max Kucheriavyi opens up on Ukraine torment and reveals training with St Johnstone and playing for Kelty Hearts is his only release from the war

By Eric Nicolson
March 10 2022, 4.41pm
Max Kucheriavyi during a pre-season friendly.

Max Kucheriavyi has admitted that playing football is the only way he can take his mind off the horror of what is happening in his homeland.

The young St Johnstone midfielder, currently on loan at Kelty Hearts, has spoken on Saints TV about his concerns for family and friends who have been caught up in the war Russia are waging in Ukraine.

Thankfully, the 18-year-old was able to report that they are safe.

“They hid in their home in Kyiv and moved,” he said. “Not far, but into a safer place.

“Fortunately they had a chance to leave Kyiv.

“A lot of people didn’t get that chance and I know people who have had to sleep in bunkers who can’t get in touch with their families because they have no phone or internet connection.

“I’m in touch with my family and a lot of people in different areas in Ukraine and Ukrainians in Poland who have helped women and kids across the border.”

Mariupol catastrophe

Kucheriavyi added: “I have a friend from Mariupol city. It’s a humanitarian catastrophe there now.

“Fortunately my friend has left the city but his family are still there.

“Another friend is stuck in his training ground with his team-mates and they don’t have any heating or electricity.

“It’s very hard to get them humanitarian help.

“Hopefully the government can arrange safe corridors for people.”

Kucheriavyi has continued to train at McDiarmid Park and has starred for Kelty in the matches he has played for the League Two leaders.

“The club has given me all the support they can and I know that if I ask for something they will be there for me,” he said.

“Football is the only way I can get away from my phone and stop thinking about the war back home.

“I feel the support from people in Scotland and people in Ukraine feel support from people across the world.

“I’ve always felt proud to be Ukrainian but now the country is more united than it has ever been.

“Ukrainian people all over the world are trying to help as much as they come.

“I know that when this stops we will be even stronger and we build the best Ukraine for the next generations.”

