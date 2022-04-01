Callum Davidson: Max Kucheriavyi should be proud of his Kelty Hearts loan spell and next he’ll be in the St Johnstone first team squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Kucheriavyi’s Kelty Hearts loan has panned out exactly as St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hoped.

And the League Two title winner will be a Perth first team squad member next season on the back of it.

Davidson is thrilled that his young Ukrainian star-in-the-making scored the goal that clinched the championship for Kevin Thomson’s side on Saturday.

Playing in the forward line as well as midfield, taking set-pieces and scoring with back-post headers – Kucheriavyi has ticked every box at New Central Park.

“I’m delighted and it’s great for him,” said Davidson.

“I didn’t know he could head the ball like that!

🏆 The goal that clinched the title… Max Kucheriavyi with a bullet header! #cinchL2 | @KeltyHeartsFC pic.twitter.com/hUFCHGVFGF — SPFL (@spfl) March 28, 2022

“He is playing every week and the players really like him. He is an infectious character.

“With what is going on back home, it’s fantastic for Max to have a little bit of joy at this difficult time.

“Kelty have a lot of good players in their team. How many points they have won the league by shows that.

“Max has been involved and has played a massive part in winning games. That is what I want from him.

“He can be proud.”

Role model

Kucheriavyi has yet to make his McDiarmid Park breakthrough but he is already a role model for academy youngsters there.

“A lot of young players can look at him because he is out there training all of the time,” said Davidson. “He is desperate to succeed.

“You can see his development from where he was at the start of the season.

“He has now become a contender for the first team for next season.

“He will be in the first team squad and we’ll see how he gets on.

“He has played in a midfield three or in a front three. What he does affects the game, so all credit to him.

“And he is unbelievable at set-pieces. He is very talented.”