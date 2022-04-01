Callum Davidson: Max Kucheriavyi should be proud of his Kelty Hearts loan spell and next he’ll be in the St Johnstone first team squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: Max Kucheriavyi should be proud of his Kelty Hearts loan spell and next he’ll be in the St Johnstone first team squad

By Eric Nicolson
April 1 2022, 7.00am
Max Kucheriavyi continues to impress Callum Davidson.
Max Kucheriavyi’s Kelty Hearts loan has panned out exactly as St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hoped.

And the League Two title winner will be a Perth first team squad member next season on the back of it.

Davidson is thrilled that his young Ukrainian star-in-the-making scored the goal that clinched the championship for Kevin Thomson’s side on Saturday.

Playing in the forward line as well as midfield, taking set-pieces and scoring with back-post headers – Kucheriavyi has ticked every box at New Central Park.

“I’m delighted and it’s great for him,” said Davidson.

“I didn’t know he could head the ball like that!

“He is playing every week and the players really like him. He is an infectious character.

“With what is going on back home, it’s fantastic for Max to have a little bit of joy at this difficult time.

“Kelty have a lot of good players in their team. How many points they have won the league by shows that.

“Max has been involved and has played a massive part in winning games. That is what I want from him.

“He can be proud.”

Role model

Kucheriavyi has yet to make his McDiarmid Park breakthrough but he is already a role model for academy youngsters there.

“A lot of young players can look at him because he is out there training all of the time,” said Davidson. “He is desperate to succeed.

Max Kucheriavyi during a pre-season friendly.
“You can see his development from where he was at the start of the season.

“He has now become a contender for the first team for next season.

“He will be in the first team squad and we’ll see how he gets on.

“He has played in a midfield three or in a front three. What he does affects the game, so all credit to him.

“And he is unbelievable at set-pieces. He is very talented.”

