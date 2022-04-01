St Andrews makers’ market seeks charities to donate to

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charitable market set up in St Andrews last year is looking for good causes to donate to.

The monthly Rose and Thistle Market supports makers, bakers and artists and has already given more than £1,000 to local charities.

But organisers are now seeking other organisations within 30 miles of St Andrews to benefit from their fundraising.

Mum-of-three Ellie Buck started the makers’ markets in October, along with other members of the Fair Ladies of St Andrews group.

The first two were held as Fair Ladies charity events.

And Family First and Storehouse Foodbank benefited from the £950 raised.

Since then, between 10% and 20% of table revenue, plus any donations, are given to charity.

So far, beneficiaries include New Hope Community House Fife in Glenrothes, and Home Start East Fife, St Andrews.

And the next monthly makers’ market on April 9 will be in aid of Storehouse Foodbank.

As well as cash donations, the event accepts food and clothing at the entrance.

How charities can apply

The Rose and Thistle Markets in Queens Terrace are free to enter.

And they feature crafters from wood turners to candlemakers, artists and bakers.

All pay £30 a table to take part.

This month, children’s costumes and clothes designer Cora Stich will be there.

And fundraiser Beth Harvie, who is raising cash to attend the World Scout Jamboree in Korea next year, will also attend.

Ellie said: “We’re interested in supporting any and all charities within the communities where most of our customers and makers come from – north east and mid Fife.

“We’re also actively looking at including makers and charities from Dundee as some of our customers and makers come from there.”

Charities can apply to become recipients of the makers’ market by completing a form at bit.ly/RoseThistleMarketsCharity.

They can also email Ellie at roseandthistlemarkets@gmail.com.