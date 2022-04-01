St Andrews makers’ market seeks charities to donate to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

St Andrews makers’ market seeks charities to donate to

By Claire Warrender
April 1 2022, 7.20am
The makers market in St Andrews
The makers market is on on the second Saturday of each month.

A charitable market set up in St Andrews last year is looking for good causes to donate to.

The monthly Rose and Thistle Market supports makers, bakers and artists and has already given more than £1,000 to local charities.

But organisers are now seeking other organisations within 30 miles of St Andrews to benefit from their fundraising.

The makers’ market in St Andrews.

Mum-of-three Ellie Buck started the makers’ markets in October, along with other members of the Fair Ladies of St Andrews group.

The first two were held as Fair Ladies charity events.

And  Family First and Storehouse Foodbank benefited from the £950 raised.

Since then, between 10% and 20% of table revenue, plus any donations, are given to charity.

So far, beneficiaries include New Hope Community House Fife in Glenrothes, and Home Start East Fife, St Andrews.

And the next monthly makers’ market on April 9 will be in aid of Storehouse Foodbank.

As well as cash donations, the event accepts food and clothing at the entrance.

How charities can apply

The Rose and Thistle Markets in Queens Terrace are free to enter.

And they feature crafters from wood turners to candlemakers, artists and bakers.

All pay £30 a table to take part.

This month, children’s costumes and clothes designer Cora Stich will be there.

And fundraiser Beth Harvie, who is raising cash to attend the World Scout Jamboree in Korea next year, will also attend.

Ellie said: “We’re interested in supporting any and all charities within the communities where most of our customers and makers come from – north east and mid Fife.

“We’re also actively looking at including makers and charities from Dundee as some of our customers and makers come from there.”

Charities can apply to become recipients of the makers’ market by completing a form at bit.ly/RoseThistleMarketsCharity.

They can also email Ellie at roseandthistlemarkets@gmail.com.

