Kelty Hearts’ Ukrainian title hero Max Kucheriavyi ready to make impact with St Johnstone, says Michael Tidser

Kelty Hearts title hero Max Kucheriavyi will be a first team contender for St Johnstone next season, according to his New Central Park captain.

Michael Tidser, who crossed for the young Ukrainian to score the headed goal which secured Kelty’s League Two crown on Saturday, is a big fan of Kucheriavyi.

The hype building around a player who has starred on loan for Brechin City and now the Fife side, is understandable, according to the former Morton and Falkirk midfielder.

And Tidser believes Kucheriavyi will be ready to “make an impact” at McDiarmid Park in 2022/23.

“Max has been really good for us since he joined from St Johnstone,” he said.

“Obviously it is well documented what’s going on in Ukraine and the impact that has had on him.

“I’ve spoken to him a few times.

“He’s a deep thinker and is worried about his family back home, which you obviously expect because it’s horrendous.

“I think playing football has given him that freedom away from it. For a little while it allows him to forget what’s happening over there.

“He’s a very good player. He’s brave, he’ll take the ball anywhere and he likes to dig in.

🏆 The goal that clinched the title… Max Kucheriavyi with a bullet header! #cinchL2 | @KeltyHeartsFC pic.twitter.com/hUFCHGVFGF — SPFL (@spfl) March 28, 2022

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he really kicks on with St Johnstone next season and makes an impact there.

“He definitely has the ability to play at that level. He’s got what it takes to step up.

“He’s got a lovely left foot, he’s great to watch but he’s got a bit of dig about him as well.

“You can see why Callum Davidson rates him highly.

“He’s got great ability but he’s also desperate to learn.”

Loan route to Perth success

The likes of Stevie May, Jason Kerr, Ali McCann, Liam Gordon and Callum Hendry have all taken full advantage of Saints farming them out to lower clubs for regular first team football.

And Kucheriavyi is set to be the next.

“I think the loan has been good for him,” said Tidser.

“When you get sent to another club you have to adapt, get stuck in with a new group of boys and learn.

🗣️ 'I hope my family are proud of me'. Max Kucheriavyi is hailed as 'a diamond' as he scores the goal to secure Kelty Hearts the League 2 title amid concerns for his family in Ukraine 💎⤵️ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 27, 2022

“He’s done that.

“He’s fitted in on and off the park and has now got a medal to take back to St Johnstone with him.

“That will give him a real boost.

“He will go back there in the summer and be ready to go for pre-season so I would expect him to make an impact with them.”