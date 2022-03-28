David Wotherspoon has Canada World Cup motivation to drive him on, says St Johnstone team-mate Stevie May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every professional footballer finds their own motivation to help endure the long road back from a season-ending injury.

And Stevie May has been one of them.

But the St Johnstone striker’s Perth team-mate, David Wotherspoon, has a bigger incentive than most to return to fitness and form – going to the World Cup finals.

Wotherspoon, sidelined since November after undergoing ACL surgery, was in Toronto at the weekend to watch Canada secure their place in Qatar with a 4-0 win over Jamaica.

And May, who has also suffered a serious knee injury, knows his fellow McDiarmid Park legend could not wish for a brighter light at the end of his recuperation tunnel.

“That’s huge,” said the former Aberdeen and Sheffield Wednesday forward.

“It’s not often that your target for coming back is the World Cup.

“He should be back next week!”

Back better than ever

May was out for 14 months and had been warned his football career may be over after all three ligaments in his knee were severely damaged while playing for Preston North End.

And he has been a source of support for the player he shared a pitch with in three cup final wins for Saints, two of them just last season.

“I spoke to Spoony multiple times at the start and it will be tough for him watching on,” said May.

“He would love to be a part of it and he’s a big player for us.

“He was obviously a loss but he’s been back around the place over the last few weeks and doing more day to day.

🚑📽| SaintsTV caught up with David Wotherspoon to see how he is getting on after his ACL injury… First major injury of his career 🤕

What has kept him motivated 💪

Phoning his wife in the Hampden tunnel 📱

Qatar World Cup 🇨🇦 Full interview: 👇https://t.co/cP99Y9NjZP pic.twitter.com/m4HmSQ5YXq — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 13, 2022

“It will be good for him to start doing more because he’s a great lad.

“It’s probably toughest after the operation when you’re stuck in the house and you can’t do anything.

“He’s back doing little bits and pieces at the gym.

“He’ll be back better than ever when he does come back so we look forward to that.”