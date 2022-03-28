David Wotherspoon has Canada World Cup motivation to drive him on, says St Johnstone team-mate Stevie May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon has Canada World Cup motivation to drive him on, says St Johnstone team-mate Stevie May

By Eric Nicolson
March 28 2022, 10.28pm
Stevie May hopes St Johnstone team-mate David Wotherspoon makes it to Qatar 2022 with Canada.

Every professional footballer finds their own motivation to help endure the long road back from a season-ending injury.

And Stevie May has been one of them.

But the St Johnstone striker’s Perth team-mate, David Wotherspoon, has a bigger incentive than most to return to fitness and form – going to the World Cup finals.

Wotherspoon, sidelined since November after undergoing ACL surgery, was in Toronto at the weekend to watch Canada secure their place in Qatar with a 4-0 win over Jamaica.

And May, who has also suffered a serious knee injury, knows his fellow McDiarmid Park legend could not wish for a brighter light at the end of his recuperation tunnel.

“That’s huge,” said the former Aberdeen and Sheffield Wednesday forward.

“It’s not often that your target for coming back is the World Cup.

“He should be back next week!”

Back better than ever

May was out for 14 months and had been warned his football career may be over after all three ligaments in his knee were severely damaged while playing for Preston North End.

And he has been a source of support for the player he shared a pitch with in three cup final wins for Saints, two of them just last season.

“I spoke to Spoony multiple times at the start and it will be tough for him watching on,” said May.

“He would love to be a part of it and he’s a big player for us.

“He was obviously a loss but he’s been back around the place over the last few weeks and doing more day to day.

“It will be good for him to start doing more because he’s a great lad.

“It’s probably toughest after the operation when you’re stuck in the house and you can’t do anything.

“He’s back doing little bits and pieces at the gym.

“He’ll be back better than ever when he does come back so we look forward to that.”

