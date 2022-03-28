St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon joins Canada World Cup party, as fans thank midfielder for part he played in Qatar 2022 qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon joins Canada World Cup party, as fans thank midfielder for part he played in Qatar 2022 qualification

By Eric Nicolson
March 28 2022, 10.39am
David Wotherspoon celebrates with his Canada team-mates.
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon flew out to Toronto to be a part of Canada’s World Cup party.

The three-time Saints cup winner is recovering from ACL surgery, after injuring his knee in the League Cup semi-final against Celtic in November.

Wotherspoon isn’t expected back until the start of next season, or more likely a number of weeks into it.

And he now has the added incentive of forcing his way into John Herdman’s World Cup squad after the men’s national team secured qualification for the first time in 36 years.

Canada beat Jamaica 4-0, meaning they are certain to be in one of the top three places in the final stage of Concacaf qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Their last World Cup appearance came at Mexico 1986, where they finished bottom of their group without scoring.

Wotherspoon, who was a Scotland under-21 international but was eligible to play for Canada because of his mother, was part of the sell-out crowd at BMO Field.

He was a regular in Herdman’s squad before the season-ending injury and featured in a number of the qualifiers.

Before the match, the official Canadian Soccer Twitter account posted a picture of Wotherspoon and Samuel Piette, another player who missed out on Sunday’s match through injury, with the words: “Some friendly faces pitch side”.

And fans of Les Rouges were delighted to see the duo sharing the glory.

“Nice to see Spoony and Piette, two injured warriors who helped get here in site to celebrate a potential qualification,” wrote one.

Meanwhile, former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld, who plays for Vancouver Whitecaps, offered his congratulations to Canada.

“Brilliant,” he said on Twitter. “Hopefully Scotland will see you there.”

