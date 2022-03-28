St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon joins Canada World Cup party, as fans thank midfielder for part he played in Qatar 2022 qualification

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon flew out to Toronto to be a part of Canada’s World Cup party.

The three-time Saints cup winner is recovering from ACL surgery, after injuring his knee in the League Cup semi-final against Celtic in November.

Wotherspoon isn’t expected back until the start of next season, or more likely a number of weeks into it.

And he now has the added incentive of forcing his way into John Herdman’s World Cup squad after the men’s national team secured qualification for the first time in 36 years.

Canada beat Jamaica 4-0, meaning they are certain to be in one of the top three places in the final stage of Concacaf qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Their last World Cup appearance came at Mexico 1986, where they finished bottom of their group without scoring.

Wotherspoon, who was a Scotland under-21 international but was eligible to play for Canada because of his mother, was part of the sell-out crowd at BMO Field.

He was a regular in Herdman’s squad before the season-ending injury and featured in a number of the qualifiers.

Before the match, the official Canadian Soccer Twitter account posted a picture of Wotherspoon and Samuel Piette, another player who missed out on Sunday’s match through injury, with the words: “Some friendly faces pitch side”.

And fans of Les Rouges were delighted to see the duo sharing the glory.

“Nice to see Spoony and Piette, two injured warriors who helped get here in site to celebrate a potential qualification,” wrote one.

Meanwhile, former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld, who plays for Vancouver Whitecaps, offered his congratulations to Canada.

“Brilliant,” he said on Twitter. “Hopefully Scotland will see you there.”