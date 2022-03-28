REVIEW: Rare works and unusual features in RSNO’s concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Rare works and unusual features in RSNO’s concert

By Stephen Fraser
March 28 2022, 10.45am
The RSNO in a Big Noise rehearsal with the young musicians from Sistema.
Thursday’s Dundee concert by the RSNO contained several unusual features that made for particular enjoyment.

Firstly, the conductor was a late replacement who quickly showed her command of some quite unusual works.

Anna-Maria Helsing, from Finland, has been gaining a high reputation in recent years.  With her elegant baton technique and easy control of the orchestra it was easy to see why.

The evening began with a special treat not available on Wednesday in Glasgow.  The Dundee branch of the Big Noise has been developing in Craigie for two years.

Conductor Anna Mara Helsing.

Here the stage was filled with young players mingling with the professionals for the opening item.

The RSNO can rarely play music by Purcell or his contemporaries.

The melody of the Rondeau from his Abdelazer suite may well be familiar as it was used  by Britten in his Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.

This was a highly appropriate work for such an occasion, and the enjoyment of all the players was obvious.

A first time for Dundee?

The first three items in the main programme were also very unusual and may well have been heard in Dundee for the first time.

Fanny Hensel is better known, if she is known at all, under her maiden name.  She was Felix Mendelssohn’s elder sister and reckoned to be just as talented.

Most of her compositions were small-scale – piano solos and songs.  It was therefore very useful to hear in control of an orchestra.

Her Overture in C Major proved to be a charming piece, with several enjoyable melodies.

The bassoon as a solo instrument

Even better, it was nicely orchestrated, with some lovely woodwind writing.

Perhaps most noticeable was the fact that at no time could it have been mistaken for her brother’s work.  A piece well worth exploring.

RSNO’s principal bassoonist, David Hubbard.

The bassoon is hardly ever heard as a solo instrument.  The concerto by Mozart turns up occasionally, and perhaps works by Vivaldi and Weber.

A lovely display piece by the latter was delivered by the orchestra’s principal bassoonist, David Hubbard.

Weber’s Andante and Hungarian Rondo is great fun, beginning with a pleasant melody and climaxing in the rondo with delightful fireworks as the player runs from the top of his range to the bottom and back again – exhilarating stuff.

A rarity in any form

There was a second, even shorter,  work for the bassoonist.  The brief orchestral flourish that opened it declared immediately that it could only be by Elgar.

His Romance for bassoon is a great rarity in any form, and even on record has sometimes been nicked by cellists – and who can blame them? Here David Hubbard revealed his beautiful long-breathed legato phrasing.

The final work gave the orchestra full play.  Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony is one of the most popular works in the repertory but has not been played here for many years.

Ms Helsing’s interpretation was full of variety, with wonderfully dramatic attack contrasting with the lyrical episodes.

The final coda was beautifully paced.  There were also lovely solo flourishes from the orchestra, notably the horn.

