Police probe sudden death of 24-year-old in Dundee’s West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Police probe sudden death of 24-year-old in Dundee’s West End

By Katy Scott
March 28 2022, 10.50am Updated: March 28 2022, 10.55am
dundee sudden death perth road police
Police were called to an address on Perth Road.

Dundee police are investigating a sudden death in the city’s West End over the weekend.

Officers confirmed enquiries are ongoing into the death of a 24-year-old man at an address on Perth Road in Dundee.

However, they say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Perth Road in Dundee at around 12.55pm on Sunday March 27, following the sudden death of a 24-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier