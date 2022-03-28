Police probe sudden death of 24-year-old in Dundee’s West End

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee police are investigating a sudden death in the city’s West End over the weekend.

Officers confirmed enquiries are ongoing into the death of a 24-year-old man at an address on Perth Road in Dundee.

However, they say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Perth Road in Dundee at around 12.55pm on Sunday March 27, following the sudden death of a 24-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”