Police probe sudden death of 24-year-old in Dundee’s West End By Katy Scott March 28 2022, 10.50am Updated: March 28 2022, 10.55am Police were called to an address on Perth Road. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee police are investigating a sudden death in the city’s West End over the weekend. Officers confirmed enquiries are ongoing into the death of a 24-year-old man at an address on Perth Road in Dundee. However, they say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Perth Road in Dundee at around 12.55pm on Sunday March 27, following the sudden death of a 24-year-old man. “The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious and enquiries are ongoing. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Neighbours’ sadness after man’s body discovered near Dundee church Police called to Dundee flat after man, 24, falls from window Body found in search for missing Kirkcaldy man Man arrested in connection with drug offences in Dundee city centre