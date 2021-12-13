St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon out for 8 months and faces battle to return for start of NEXT season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon out for 8 months and faces battle to return for start of NEXT season

By Eric Nicolson
December 13 2021, 10.26pm Updated: December 14 2021, 12.16pm
David Wotherspoon will be out for eight months.
St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon faces a battle to be back for the start of next season, with Callum Davidson confirming his knee injury is an ACL and will keep him out for eight months.

The Perth boss knew the three-time cup winner would be a long-term absentee but had been clinging on to the possibility that it wasn’t a cruciate tear he sustained in the League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Last week’s specialist appointment took away that hope, however.

And now the long road to recovery, with a World Cup dream to drive him on, is ahead of the Canadian international.

“David is going to be out for eight months with an ACL and we’re waiting for a date for his operation,” Davidson revealed.

“I think David expected that. He’s realistic so he knew what was going on.

“We had a wee hope it wouldn’t be his ACL but he’s seen the specialist and it has been confirmed.

World cup dream

“The World Cup is in December, so that gives him something to aim for and drive towards.

“We are sorely missing him. He’s one of our most important players and gives us so much going forward.

“But it’s about him getting the operation and recovered now, so we’ll be supporting him doing that.”

Meanwhile, Davidson also confirmed that Cammy McPherson will be out until the new year.

The on-loan St Mirren will undergo a groin operation.

Murray Davidson has an Achilles injury and won’t be fit for Wednesday’s clash with Rangers.

