St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon out for 8 months and faces battle to return for start of NEXT season

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon faces a battle to be back for the start of next season, with Callum Davidson confirming his knee injury is an ACL and will keep him out for eight months.

The Perth boss knew the three-time cup winner would be a long-term absentee but had been clinging on to the possibility that it wasn’t a cruciate tear he sustained in the League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Last week’s specialist appointment took away that hope, however.

And now the long road to recovery, with a World Cup dream to drive him on, is ahead of the Canadian international.

“David is going to be out for eight months with an ACL and we’re waiting for a date for his operation,” Davidson revealed.

“I think David expected that. He’s realistic so he knew what was going on.

“We had a wee hope it wouldn’t be his ACL but he’s seen the specialist and it has been confirmed.

World cup dream

“The World Cup is in December, so that gives him something to aim for and drive towards.

“We are sorely missing him. He’s one of our most important players and gives us so much going forward.

“But it’s about him getting the operation and recovered now, so we’ll be supporting him doing that.”

Meanwhile, Davidson also confirmed that Cammy McPherson will be out until the new year.

The on-loan St Mirren will undergo a groin operation.

Murray Davidson has an Achilles injury and won’t be fit for Wednesday’s clash with Rangers.