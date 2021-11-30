St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon ‘devastated’ as he faces up to long-term injury lay-off

An error occurred. Please try again.

“Devastated” St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon is facing several months out after the Perth club confirmed his knee injury is a “long-term” one.

The three-time cup winner will have another appointment with a specialist before an exact timeframe is put on his recovery.

But there is no doubt now that the Canadian international will miss a lot of football for club and country.

Wotherspoon picked up the injury early in the second half of Saints’ League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

🆕 | David Wotherspoon injury update. #SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 30, 2021

In the statement on the club website he said: “I am, of course, devastated about the injury.

“But I will be supporting the boys from the sidelines and hope the fans will also be there, encouraging the team as we aim for another successful season.”

Wotherspoon has been one of Saints’ most consistent performers since he was signed by Tommy Wright in 2013 and was a star of the 2021 double-winning side.

Your weekly dose of the Spoony Chop 🥋#SJFC pic.twitter.com/9kFQjWUO6t — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 12, 2021

And before he went off with the injury sustained in a challenge with Anthony Ralston at Hampden it was looking like the 31-year-old was back to his best after a stop-start few months.