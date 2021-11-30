St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon ‘devastated’ as he faces up to long-term injury lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon ‘devastated’ as he faces up to long-term injury lay-off

By Eric Nicolson
November 30 2021, 6.26pm
David Wotherspoon injured his knee against Celtic.
David Wotherspoon injured his knee against Celtic.

“Devastated” St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon is facing several months out after the Perth club confirmed his knee injury is a “long-term” one.

The three-time cup winner will have another appointment with a specialist before an exact timeframe is put on his recovery.

But there is no doubt now that the Canadian international will miss a lot of football for club and country.

Wotherspoon picked up the injury early in the second half of Saints’ League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

In the statement on the club website he said: “I am, of course, devastated about the injury.

“But I will be supporting the boys from the sidelines and hope the fans will also be there, encouraging the team as we aim for another successful season.”

Wotherspoon has been one of Saints’ most consistent performers since he was signed by Tommy Wright in 2013 and was a star of the 2021 double-winning side.

And before he went off with the injury sustained in a challenge with Anthony Ralston at Hampden it was looking like the 31-year-old was back to his best after a stop-start few months.

St Johnstone’s lost momentum: The game to game disruptions that have hindered Saints since beating Dundee two months ago

More from The Courier