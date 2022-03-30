Valleyfield ash lagoons: £100,000 paid to Fife communities affected by ‘horrendous’ dust clouds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Valleyfield ash lagoons: £100,000 paid to Fife communities affected by ‘horrendous’ dust clouds

By Claire Warrender
March 30 2022, 9.16am Updated: March 30 2022, 10.59am
The dust clouds at Valleyfield ash lagoons
Ash clouds seen from House of Binns estate.

Fife communities blighted by a horrendous ash cloud will finally benefit from a £100,000 “goodwill pay-out”.

Villages in the west of the region endured thick dust emissions for around a month in 2017, with cars, windows and gardens covered.

Elderly people in Low Valleyfield, High Valleyfield, Torryburn, Newmills, Culross and Kincardine were advised to stay indoors as a result of the incident.

And schoolchildren weren’t allowed out to play during breaks in lessons.

The dust came from three ash lagoons at the former coal-fired Longannet Power Station, which are now being capped.

The lagoons store the station’s fuel ash but an exceptionally dry spring saw it blown for several miles.

And the payment from ScottishPower Generation (Assets) Ltd (SPGAL) follows a campaign from people living in the affected villages.

SPGAL took over ownership of the Valleyfield ash lagoons in 2019 from former operator ScottishPower Generation Ltd, which owned them at the time of the dust cloud incident.

A keep out sign at Valleyfield ash lagoons
The Low Valleyfield ash lagoons site.

Its “voluntary goodwill gesture” is in recognition of the significant impact on communities.

And it means community councils in the area will each receive £10,000.

However, they must spend the money on environmental projects.

And Fife Council will hold an additional £50,000 fund to provide grants for similar projects in the affected communities.

Dust clouds were ‘like a snow storm’

While some people would have preferred to use the money as they saw fit, the gesture has been broadly welcomed locally.

Rab Mckenzie, vice-chairman of Low Valleyfield Community Council, said the 2017 ash clouds were “really horrendous”.

“I remember having to drive round the village and it was really, really thick,” he said.

“It got in your eyes and your throat.

Rab Mckenzie of Low Valleyfield. Picture Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

“The dust was on your windows and all the cars and there was no washing to go out.

“If you had coloured towels, they came back in white.

“You would think it was a snow storm.”

Meanwhile, many locals feared the dust contained toxic chemicals such as asbestos.

Ash being blown from the Valleyfield ash lagoons
The ash cloud coming from the Valleyfield ash lagoons in 2017.

However, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said this was not the case.

Mr Mckenzie added: “Some people would have liked to have seen the gala getting some money and things like that.

“But it’s £10,000 for each community council so that’s not bad.”

And Willie Ferguson, chairman of the Valleyfield Liaison Committee, said: “This gesture of goodwill will help Valleyfield communities realise projects that make a real, tangible difference to our local environment.”

Enforcement action over Valleyfield ash lagoons incident

Following the 2017 incident, Sepa served enforcement notices on ScottishPower Generation Ltd.

The company complied, and then Sepa considered taking further action.

However, in recognition of the SPGAL funding, it has now decided this is no longer necessary.

Ian Buchanan of Sepa said: “We are pleased to see this action being taken for the environment and the communities surrounding the former Longannet Power Station.

And Lisa Moir, ScottishPower’s site lead at Longannet, added: “We’re pleased this gesture of goodwill is being directed to support environmental initiatives within the Valleyfield communities.

“We hope these projects will leave lasting legacies for years to come.”

VIDEO: Longannet Power Station’s 600ft chimney demolished

