Home News Dundee

Man rushed to hospital after being rescued from River Tay in Dundee

By Katy Scott
March 30 2022, 9.19am Updated: March 30 2022, 1.00pm
dundee water rescue
Emergency crews were called to the rescue near the riverside pitches in Dundee.

A major emergency rescue mission was launched after a man was seen in difficulty in the River Tay in Dundee.

Police were called to the incident near the Riverside Park football pitches at 6.35am on Wednesday, and both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched soon after.

The St Andrews and Dundee coastguards were also called to the rescue mission, as well as an ambulance.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in the ambulance after the water rescue but no details have been released on his condition.

The incident happened in the water near the riverside pitches.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35am on Wednesday, March 30, officers were made aware of a man in difficulty in the water near Riverside Drive, Dundee.

“The HM Coastguard lifeboat attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “At 6.40am we had a call from police with report of a person in water near Bridgeview Restaurant in Dundee.

“Both lifeboats from Broughty Ferry were sent out alongside the coastguards from Dundee and St Andrews, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Lifeboat crews were able to recover the person from the water.

“Once they landed at Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station, the person was passed into the care of the ambulance service.”

