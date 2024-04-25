Pictures of new-look Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy after £800,000 revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures of new-look Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy after £800,000 revamp

The public garden on the Esplanade is now ready to reopen to the public.

By Claire Warrender
Volunteers Green, Kirkcaldy.
Volunteers Green reopens to the public on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Kirkcaldy’s Volunteers Green will throw open its gates to the public on Friday following an £800,000 revamp.

And the man who has led the 10-month project is confident townspeople will love the “spectacular” result.

Andrew Walker says the Esplanade garden is now much more welcoming and flexible, providing a space for a range of activities.

Volunteers Green, Kirkcaldy
Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy has a new look. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He and his Fife Council colleagues took on board public comments during an extensive consultation exercise last year.

And the landscape architect behind Dundee’s Slessor Gardens was brought in to help with designs.

“A big point of doing the work, apart from making it look spectacular, was to make it feel open,” says Andrew.

“People can come and have a bit of solitude, kids can play safely and we can have events if we want to.”

People didn’t know they could use Volunteers Green

Volunteers Green was gifted to the people of Kirkcaldy by King Charles I in 1644.

And it’s one of just two green spaces left in the town centre, along with the Memorial Gardens.

Volunteers Green, Kirkcaldy.
New paving makes it easier to walk and wheel around the garden. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

While it’s always been open to the public, many people didn’t know they could use it.

“It was surrounded by big black fences and there was thick shrubbery,” he said.

“The gates were heavy and some people complained they couldn’t open them.

“They weren’t sure if they were supposed to go in.

“But now it’s obvious and because we’ve listened to the public, I’m sure they’ll use it.”

‘A stepping stone between the water and the High Street’

He added: “We’ve done a lot of work on the waterfront and this links in with that.

“It’s like a stepping stone between the water and the High Street.

“It’s important to respect civic pride but also to give it an upgrade.”

Volunteers Green IN kIRKCALDY
Bike racks allow cyclists to dismount and enjoy the town centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Volunteers Green Kirkcaldy
The new gates are much easier to open and show what’s inside. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Volunteers Green, Kirkcaldy
Volunteers Green looking spectacular. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Along with new seating, bins and lighting, thousands of plants and flowers have gone in.

Although they’ve yet to bloom, Andrew says they will eventually provide colour all through the year.

Power has also been installed, which could open the doors for a coffee or food van or even concerts.

How Volunteers Green, Kirkcaldy, looked before the work. Image: Supplied by Danyel van Reenen.

Most of the work was done by Cupar firm Gilmartin, who Andrew described as excellent.

And it will be marked with an official opening event later this year.

Conversation