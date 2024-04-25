Pictures of new-look Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy after £800,000 revamp

Kirkcaldy’s Volunteers Green will throw open its gates to the public on Friday following an £800,000 revamp.

And the man who has led the 10-month project is confident townspeople will love the “spectacular” result.

Andrew Walker says the Esplanade garden is now much more welcoming and flexible, providing a space for a range of activities.

He and his Fife Council colleagues took on board public comments during an extensive consultation exercise last year.

And the landscape architect behind Dundee’s Slessor Gardens was brought in to help with designs.

“A big point of doing the work, apart from making it look spectacular, was to make it feel open,” says Andrew.

“People can come and have a bit of solitude, kids can play safely and we can have events if we want to.”

People didn’t know they could use Volunteers Green

Volunteers Green was gifted to the people of Kirkcaldy by King Charles I in 1644.

And it’s one of just two green spaces left in the town centre, along with the Memorial Gardens.

While it’s always been open to the public, many people didn’t know they could use it.

“It was surrounded by big black fences and there was thick shrubbery,” he said.

“The gates were heavy and some people complained they couldn’t open them.

“They weren’t sure if they were supposed to go in.

“But now it’s obvious and because we’ve listened to the public, I’m sure they’ll use it.”

‘A stepping stone between the water and the High Street’

He added: “We’ve done a lot of work on the waterfront and this links in with that.

“It’s like a stepping stone between the water and the High Street.

“It’s important to respect civic pride but also to give it an upgrade.”

Along with new seating, bins and lighting, thousands of plants and flowers have gone in.

Although they’ve yet to bloom, Andrew says they will eventually provide colour all through the year.

Power has also been installed, which could open the doors for a coffee or food van or even concerts.

Most of the work was done by Cupar firm Gilmartin, who Andrew described as excellent.

And it will be marked with an official opening event later this year.