Two campus police officers to be removed from Levenmouth Academy

Two campus police officers are to be removed from Levenmouth Academy in Fife.

Education chiefs have confirmed the officers – who were based in the school full-time – will be removed in favour of in-house initiatives to support the school’s 1,800 pupils.

The decision comes just months after a second officer was drafted into the school due to an increase in bullying and aggression.

Levenmouth Academy – Scotland’s eighth largest local authority school – had faced claims it was out of control with too many pupils and not enough staff.

Levenmouth Academy police officer posts to be scrapped

In October 2023, school bosses said Levenmouth would be subject to a “specific and bespoke” approach to tackle the problems.

It came after The Courier highlighted a damning dossier compiled by parents detailing the extent of bullying at the academy, which had left some pupils feeling suicidal.

More support staff were drafted in as work to tackle the problems continued.

Earlier this month, Levenmouth Academy became one of the first schools in Scotland to achieve gold standard for its approach to pupils’ mental health.

However, news that the two police posts are to be axed has prompted anger from a local councillor, who claimed there was a lack of consultation.

Councillor Tom Adams said removing the campus cops was an “atrocious decision that would have serious consequences”.

He added: “Removing the officers will leave Levenmouth Academy exposed to the very problems that it is trying to eradicate.

Fife councillor says nobody was informed of decision

“To remove what, until now, had been a respected and valuable resource tackling some very serious issues makes no sense whatsoever.

“I fear by taking away the officers the school will also face a huge backlash from parents.”

Councillor Adams also claimed nobody had been informed of the decision.

He continued: “It sets a very serious precedent when neither parents, local councillors nor parents and community liaison groups were even informed or consulted.

“I’ve called on education chiefs to come before councillors without delay to explain the rationale behind this move.”

Ruth Mcfarlance, head teacher of Levenmouth Academy, said: “Both community police officers were funded by the school as part of our 23-24 pupil equity fund (PEF) plan.

“The community police officers have supported the development of our personal and social education curriculum and delivery of some topics.

“A particular success was their ‘safety and social media’ delivery to S1 classes.

“They have also helped support the transition towards a significantly increased pupil support provision for session 24-25.

“With this now in place we are directing our 24-25 pupil equity funding to some new initiatives to support further positive outcomes for young people.

“We have very positive relationships with Police Scotland which will continue, and we have some exciting initiatives with them for the coming session.

“Our current officers will continue to work with many of our young people through the Police Scotland young volunteers programme, which is based in the school.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.