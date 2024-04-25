Two campus police officers to be removed from Levenmouth Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Two campus police officers to be removed from Levenmouth Academy

A second officer had been drafted into the school due to an increase in bullying and aggression.

By Neil Henderson
Levenmouth Academy
Two campus cops stationed at Levenmouth Academy are to scrapped. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Two campus police officers are to be removed from Levenmouth Academy in Fife.

Education chiefs have confirmed the officers – who were based in the school full-time – will be removed in favour of in-house initiatives to support the school’s 1,800 pupils.

The decision comes just months after a second officer was drafted into the school due to an increase in bullying and aggression.

Levenmouth Academy – Scotland’s eighth largest local authority school – had faced claims it was out of control with too many pupils and not enough staff.

Levenmouth Academy police officer posts to be scrapped

In October 2023, school bosses said Levenmouth would be subject to a “specific and bespoke” approach to tackle the problems.

Levenmouth Academy.
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It came after The Courier highlighted a damning dossier compiled by parents detailing the extent of bullying at the academy, which had left some pupils feeling suicidal.

More support staff were drafted in as work to tackle the problems continued.

Earlier this month, Levenmouth Academy became one of the first schools in Scotland to achieve gold standard for its approach to pupils’ mental health.

Councillor Tom Adam.
Councillor Tom Adams. Image: DC Thomson

However, news that the two police posts are to be axed has prompted anger from a local councillor, who claimed there was a lack of consultation.

Councillor Tom Adams said removing the campus cops was an “atrocious decision that would have serious consequences”.

He added: “Removing the officers will leave Levenmouth Academy exposed to the very problems that it is trying to eradicate.

Fife councillor says nobody was informed of decision

“To remove what, until now, had been a respected and valuable resource tackling some very serious issues makes no sense whatsoever.

“I fear by taking away the officers the school will also face a huge backlash from parents.”

Councillor Adams also claimed nobody had been informed of the decision.

He continued: “It sets a very serious precedent when neither parents, local councillors nor parents and community liaison groups were even informed or consulted.

“I’ve called on education chiefs to come before councillors without delay to explain the rationale behind this move.”

Ruth Mcfarlance, head teacher of Levenmouth Academy, said: “Both community police officers were funded by the school as part of our 23-24 pupil equity fund (PEF) plan.

Ruth McFarlane, head teacher at Levenmouth Academy.
Ruth McFarlane, head teacher at Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The community police officers have supported the development of our personal and social education curriculum and delivery of some topics.

“A particular success was their ‘safety and social media’ delivery to S1 classes.

“They have also helped support the transition towards a significantly increased pupil support provision for session 24-25.

“With this now in place we are directing our 24-25 pupil equity funding to some new initiatives to support further positive outcomes for young people.

“We have very positive relationships with Police Scotland which will continue, and we have some exciting initiatives with them for the coming session.

“Our current officers will continue to work with many of our young people through the Police Scotland young volunteers programme, which is based in the school.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

