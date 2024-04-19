Levenmouth Academy achieves gold standard for approach to pupils’ mental health

Levenmouth Academy has become one of the first schools in Scotland to achieve gold standard for its approach to pupils’ mental health.

The 1,800-pupil school was rated outstanding by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence’s Mental Health in Schools scheme.

Headteacher Ruth McFarlane is “exceptionally proud” of the achievement.

It follows a range of improvements over the last year or so.

These include 53 new mental health first aiders alongside full-time trained counsellors in the school.

Ms McFarlane said: “We are delighted to be one of the first schools in Scotland to achieve the gold award.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the school community and their ongoing commitment to promote wellbeing.

“Lots of people have worked very hard to provide an extensive range of wellbeing support and I thank them for their investment in our young people.

“They are most definitely worth it!”

Levenmouth Academy mental health changes

The changes at Levenmouth Academy mean each young person now has two planned opportunities to speak to their own guidance teacher every week.

Other new initiatives include:

Safe spaces where pupils can drop-in

A team of pupil wellbeing ambassadors

A 50% increase in the number of principal teachers of guidance

Doubling personal and social education time for young people

A programme of more than 60 extracurricular activities for pupils

Staff mental wellbeing is also supported with a weekly choir, yoga, football and bake and blether sessions.

Rachel C Boyle, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said the school has made a significant contribution to improving children’s and staff’s mental health.

“This award is one staff can be truly proud of,” she said.