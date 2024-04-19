Levenmouth Academy achieves gold standard for approach to pupils’ mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Levenmouth Academy achieves gold standard for approach to pupils’ mental health

The school is one of the first in Scotland to receive the award.

By Claire Warrender
Levenmouth Academy mental health award
Levenmouth Academy headteacher Ruth McFarlane, left, with pupils Finn Gillies-Reid, Abbie Dryburgh, Sonny Anderson, Rhiannon Grant and Katie Gordon, along with principal wellbeing teacher Harry Brown.

Levenmouth Academy has become one of the first schools in Scotland to achieve gold standard for its approach to pupils’ mental health.

The 1,800-pupil school was rated outstanding by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence’s Mental Health in Schools scheme.

Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Headteacher Ruth McFarlane is “exceptionally proud” of the achievement.

It follows a range of improvements over the last year or so.

These include 53 new mental health first aiders alongside full-time trained counsellors in the school.

Ms McFarlane said: “We are delighted to be one of the first schools in Scotland to achieve the gold award.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the school community and their ongoing commitment to promote wellbeing.

“Lots of people have worked very hard to provide an extensive range of wellbeing support and I thank them for their investment in our young people.

“They are most definitely worth it!”

Levenmouth Academy mental health changes

The changes at Levenmouth Academy mean each young person now has two planned opportunities to speak to their own guidance teacher every week.

Other new initiatives include:

  • Safe spaces where pupils can drop-in
  • A team of pupil wellbeing ambassadors
  • A 50% increase in the number of principal teachers of guidance
  • Doubling personal and social education time for young people
  • A programme of more than 60 extracurricular activities for pupils

Staff mental wellbeing is also supported with a weekly choir, yoga, football and bake and blether sessions.

Rachel C Boyle, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said the school has made a significant contribution to improving children’s and staff’s mental health.

“This award is one staff can be truly proud of,” she said.

Conversation