Home News Fife

Fife education chiefs pledge specific action to tackle Levenmouth Academy bullying issue

Officials are stepping in after parents compiled a dossier of incidents at the school.

By Claire Warrender
Levenmouth Academy will be given help to address bullying.

Education chiefs are stepping in to address bullying and violence at Levenmouth Academy after parents compiled a dossier of incidents.

The school will be subject to a “specific and bespoke” approach involving a range of organisations.

It is hoped action will be developed quickly to deal with the issue which has left some children feeling suicidal.

Heads of education Shelagh McLean and Maria Lloyd revealed the move on Tuesday as they outlined the action being taken across all Fife schools to deal with a rising tide of violence and aggression.

It follows the publication of shock figures showing more than 13,500 incidents of violence and aggression in the region’s schools in the last six years.

More than 3,600 of those occurred this year alone.

Levenmouth Academy concerns will be addressed quickly

Ms McLean told members of the council’s education scrutiny committee a huge amount of work is under way to tackle bullying and violence.

And she insisted there are consequences for bullies, despite perceptions.

She said: “I’m sure members are acutely aware of the behaviour challenges we are facing across our schools.

Fife Council's head of education and children's services Shelagh McLean.

“There has been some more specific challenges within some specific school settings, most notably recently at Levenmouth Academy.

“For this particular school, the service is meeting with multi-agency partners to determine specific and bespoke approaches that can be developed quickly.

“We are addressing a range of concerns that have been experienced.”

Ms McLean said this will include a host of support packages.

And she added: “As part of the work being done more generally, we are looking at packages to support pupils, staff and parents.”

Parents’ bullying dossier reveals many incidents

Levenmouth Academy already has two campus cops and a social worker took up a post there in August.

However, earlier this year a bullying dossier compiled by three mums revealed harrowing stories of children feeling suicidal or self-harming as a result of bullying.

Levenmouth Academy where bullying has been reported
Levenmouth Academy where bullying has been reported. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Some pupils are missing school, too terrified or anxious to return after being relentlessly taunted or attacked.

Fife schools have a range of policies and procedures in place to tackle bullying.

However, some parents claim there appears to be little or no consequences for the pupil accused of aggression.

And that means they are free to return to class beside their victim.

Ms McLean and Ms Lloyd say that is not the case – but they insist excluding pupils is rarely the answer.

Schools to be more open about the consequences of bullying

Shelagh McLean said: “Our process requires schools to work with both young people if there has been an incident of bullying.

“That means working with the family of the young person who is the victim of bullying and also the family of the perpetrator.”

However, she conceded victims are often left in the dark as to the action taken against the aggressor.

“We are now asking schools to be explicit to young people and families about what the consequences are,” she said.

And Ms Lloyd added: “We haven’t ever found exclusions is the answer.

“What we find is it takes the sting out of things for a short period of time.

“It allows planning to take place but we have a legal duty to educate all young people.”

